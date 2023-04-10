He was 70 years old. This was announced by the family and the Swedish band, with a post on social media

Mourning in the music world: he is dead Lasse Wellanderthe historian ABBA guitarist. She was 70 years old.

Lasse Wellander has died — The sad announcement was made by the guitarist’s family, with a statement published on Wellander’s Facebook profile: “It is with indescribable sadness that we must announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep forever” reads the social network. “Let’s go he recently fell ill with what turned out to be widespread cancer and at the beginning of Good Friday he died peacefully, surrounded by those who were closest to him” continues the post. “You were a great musician and humble like few others, but above all you were a splendid husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather reads the farewell message again. A hub in our lives, and it is unimaginable that we now have to live without you. We love you and miss you so much.” See also Luis Enrique: explosive words about sex in the Spain team

the memory of Lasse Wellander of the abbas — The Swedish band also left a few words in memory of the guitarist on Facebook: “Lasse was a dear friend, a funny guy and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative contribution in the recording studio and his guitar work on stage was immense,” it reads. “We mourn his tragic and untimely death and we remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such a pivotal role in ABBA’s history. He will be deeply missed and never forgottenconcluded the band members.

The carreer — Lasse Wellander, born in 1952, had joined the Swedish band in October 1974, at the time of Crazy World And Intermediate No.1. Starting the following year, 1975, Wellander became a real point of reference for ABBA, recording guitar parts for them on several albums and taking the stage with the other band members on the tours of 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980, when the Swedish group reached the peak of success. The musician’s career, however, is not linked only to the Swedish group. Indeed, Lasse Wellander he has also released seven solo albumsand received in 2005 theAlbin Hagstrom Memorial Award from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music, as well as the prestigious award Studioräven Award of the Union of Swedish Musicians. See also Serie A, the injured and disqualified players of the 16th day