Last Friday (7) the guitarist of the Swedish band Abba, Lasse Wellander, died. The information was confirmed on the musician’s Facebook. He was battling cancer.

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has passed away. Lasse recently fell ill with what turned out to be metastasizing cancer, and, early on Good Friday, he died, surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement said.

who was wellander

Wellander was largely responsible for several of Abba’s hits in the 1970s and 1980s. He played on 24 of the group’s songs. He was also responsible for the soundtrack of the musical “Mamma Mia”, starring Marryl Streep in 2007.