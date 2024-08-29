Stockholm, Sweden.– The record company of iconic Swedish band ABBA announced Thursday that it has asked US presidential candidate Donald Trump to stop using its songs at his campaign rallies.

Universal Music in Sweden said it saw videos of ABBA music being played at at least one event by the former Republican president.

“We are asking that the material be removed,” Universal Music AB told AFP in an email. “Universal Music Publishing AB and the record label Polar Music International AB have not received any requests to use the music, so no permission or license has been given to Trump.”

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported that one of its reporters attended a Trump rally in Minnesota in July – known for hosting a large Swedish community – where the famous song “The Winner Takes it All” was played.

The reporter said a 10-minute video of ABBA performing some of their biggest hits, including “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen”, was also projected on a giant screen. With their catchy tunes and glittering outfits, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni Frid – whose initials form the group’s name – personified the disco years until their break-up in 1982. Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones have all called on the billionaire to refrain from using their music.