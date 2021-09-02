STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish pop group Abba said on Thursday it will release its first album in four decades and will play virtual concerts in London next year.

The group, which achieved worldwide fame before disbanding in 1982, reported that “Voyage” will be released on November 5th.

“First it was just two songs,” said Benny Andersson. “So we said, ‘Maybe we should do, I don’t know, some others. What do you think girls?’ And they said ‘yes’ and then I asked ‘why don’t we make a full album?’”

The band released on Thursday two new songs, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

“I knew when Benny played the melody that it had to be about us,” bandmate Björn Ulvaeus said of “I Still Have Faith In You.”

“No imagination could dream of that, releasing a new album after 40 years and still being best friends and enjoying each other’s company and having total loyalty.”

The group, known for a string of hits from the 1970s and early 1980s such as “Waterloo”, “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance On Me”, have sold more than 385 million albums.

(By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)

