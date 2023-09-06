Starting in the new school year, France has banned girls from wearing the abaya, a typical Muslim garment, in the classroom.

But despite the official veto, almost 300 students arrived at the classrooms on Monday, the day classes began, wearing the clothing that identifies them with their culture of origin.

According to figures from the French Ministry of Education, most of these girls were 15 years of age or older.

Following the instructions of the Ministry, a dialogue with the school personnel was held in each case.

Then most of the teenage girls agreed to dress differently and they were able to start classes.

However, 67 girls refused to comply and were sent home.

Now a new period of dialogue with their families will follow. If that fails, they will be excluded.

But what is the abaya?

The abaya is a long, flowing, lightweight dress or robe that goes from the shoulders to the floor and covers the entire body except for the head, neck, hands, and feet.

It is a garment used by women in the Muslim world and is similar to the djellaba -a typical piece of clothing from Morocco- or to the caftan.

Traditionally, abayas are black in color, but may have some embellishment.

The djellabas, on the other hand, are light in color, and the caftans use more vivid colors.

The abaya should not be confused with the hijab, the scarf or veil most commonly worn on the head by Muslim women. Although, according to Islam, both garments must be worn together.

In some countries on the Arabian peninsula, the use of an abaya is compulsory for women.

The abaya is also used in North Africa.

Why doesn’t France want abayas in the classroom?

France has a strict ban on religious symbols in public schools and government buildings, arguing they violate secular laws.

The use of the headscarf has been prohibited since 2004 in public schools.

The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools.

The garment was being used more and more in the classroom, which generated a political division around it.

Right-wing parties pushed for a ban, while left-wing parties have raised concerns about the rights of Muslim women and girls.

The characteristics of this garment have sparked controversy because it is not too different from other dresses, as the former French minister Cécile Duflot showed on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Duflot showed that he had uploaded a photo of a long flowing dress asking if they considered it an “attack on secularity” and, faced with responses against the garment, revealed that it was a Gucci piece.

In 2010, France banned the wearing of full-face veils in public, sparking anger in France’s five million-strong Muslim community.

France has imposed a strict ban on religious symbols in schools since the 19th century, including Christian ones like large crosses, in an effort to curb any Catholic influence on public education.

Reflecting its changing population, it has updated the law over the years to include the Muslim veil and the Jewish kippah, but abayas have not been outright banned until now.

Compared with the 12 million boys and girls who started school on Monday, the government believes the figures show its ban has been widely accepted.

A legal challenge brought by a group representing some Muslims will go before the courts on Tuesday.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.