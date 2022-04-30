The actor and great Rossoneri fan analyzes the schedule of the top two in the standings: “Atalanta is a great team and Cagliari is a second home for Inter …”. And on Pioli: “It was he who made the difference, they are stronger, we have more determination, we are a group”

Elisabetta Esposito

We intercept Diego Abatantuono in one of his Milanese polpetterie. The voice on the phone is particularly lively and the credit is not only due to the dish in front of him, nor to the success of the book he has just published (“You could all go to my funeral”, the suggestive title) …

“Actually, I’m fine. Very, very well.”

Does Inter’s slip in Bologna have anything to do with it?

“Well, we live on these things here! Poor Radu’s face reminded me of desperate faces from another late spring in Rome …”.

On May 5, 2002 of course.

“Oh yes, in short, the Inter player underwent 20 years of bossing AC Milan with the Champions League and this thing upset him … Then he took his breath away with Mourinho, inventing the triple title that I don’t think is awarded with a special cup, but Let’s leave it alone. We have to see now how they will react, the coach is good, the players have them. If they don’t have psychological repercussions and they all win it will be tough for my Milan. “ See also Milan, Napoli and Inter: here are the advantages and obstacles in the Scudetto race

The fact remains that you have two points more with four days to go.

“I’ll make a premise. I’m not used to complaining, but we’ve also had some innocent oversights from others, including goals scored by hand and never seen offsides, they didn’t seem like good signs … Having said that, there is a psychological factor: me I believe that Inter are stronger than Milan, but really, not as a joke or superstition, by taking individual players they are stronger. But we have Stefano Pioli, who makes the difference. We are more team, we have more determination and motivation, every player was managed in the best way and in all this the coach was decisive. And then he has the great merit of not having wanted to emphasize his hand at all costs by giving in to that game that almost all teams now play: keeping the very low ball and starting the game from the defense. It’s too risky a tactic, it cost us a lot, but also Inter or Napoli. He can not being mandatory is not what legitimizes the value of the technician. Pioli has detached himself from this story, the long throw is part of the game, it cannot be a negative mark, indeed for me it must be kept very much in mind “. See also Héctor David Martínez is wanted from Europe and could leave River in June

What happens now?

“Anything can happen, bad luck, an oversight or a bad match can happen. It can happen to us or it could even happen again at Inter. It’s a particular championship and thank goodness! Of course, the Nerazzurri would be fun … Having said that, there hasn’t been a single moment this season, but maybe even in my life, when I felt the title in my pocket. “

Let’s look at the calendar together from here to the end?

Tomorrow there are Milan-Fiorentina and Udinese-Inter.

“Until a few days ago, given the motivations that the Viola had, I would have said that ours was much more difficult, but after the last round of the championship, theirs seem worse to me. It is true that the Italian game is formidable, but We had Piatek and he is certainly not Vlahovic. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have outbursts of revenge as an ex … “.

“Empoli have just beaten Napoli, if they want to, they can have their say. In any case, they are two open matches, maybe it’s just more difficult for us.”

Milan-Atalanta and Cagliari-Inter.

“It is the round that scares me most, the one in which we really risk. It will depend a lot on the situation in the Cagliari standings. If they are still in the race for salvation it will be tough, otherwise it will become tough. Cagliari for Inter is a bit of a second homeland, there are many connections … This does not mean that they will not commit, but the level of determination will inevitably depend on the stake. Atalanta instead will arrive at San Siro with the desire to redeem the season and we always talk about a great team “.

Last day, Sassuolo-Milan and Inter-Sampdoria.

“I saw Sassuolo well against Juve, I don’t think Sampdoria will still have something to fight for. If we are still ahead it will be mandatory to defend the advantage. And to win.”