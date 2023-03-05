The Lord Salvador Abascal wrote a very important book: The Constitution of 1917Destroyer of the Nation, which was published by Editorial Tradición, in which he makes a detailed analysis of the arguments, discussions and incidents that occurred in the Constituent Congress of Querétaro in 1916-1917, formed by proud deputies and proud of their mentality, attitudes and revolutionary convictions that they insisted on demonstrating. The author, in one of his conclusions, says: “In conclusion: of all the problems in Mexico, the most important is Education. The child, and especially the baptized, has a real, objective right to learn Christian doctrine at school, which is where he spends the most time awake and where he is instructed at the expense of the contributions paid by the parents. he.

The State has the obligation to pay, not only to admit, this religious instruction, as “education”, in the official schools. Article 26, paragraph 3, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 reads as follows: “Parents will have a preferential right to choose the type of education that will be given to their children.” But let’s not get our hopes up, because the exegesis of that provision that the Mexican government signed very calmly, is made by our enemies, starting with the UN and UNESCO.

That guarantee is like the guarantees that it “grants”, not that it “recognizes” the Constitution of 1917According to its First Article, they are nothing more, for the Masonic people, for the revolutionaries, within the revolutionary cadre. In other words, within the diversity of schools allowed by the anti-Christian legislation of Mexico, the father of the family can choose for his children the one that best suits him: the official secular and socialist, or the private secular; the daytime or the nighttime, all secular…, none of them to be feared by the revolution, because it has absorbed them all or the spirit of the UNAM, predominantly Marxist or at least profoundly materialist, or the heretical “progressivism”.

All of this is very clear in our reality, which manifests itself in a departure from the deep religiosity characteristic of Mexicans, forger of our highly sensitive humanitarian traditions and which are expressed in many ways and in our national symbols: the Catholic religion in the white color of our National flag and in the National anthem: “that in Heaven your eternal destiny was written by the finger of God”, things that we must never forget, at least to be consistent with ourselves and be aware of and loyal to our spiritual heritage to which our ancestors dedicated so much effort, sublime matter not insignificant for which we must offer our gratitude and full appreciation that must be transmitted to all generations.

We recommend you read: