The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has wrapped this Saturday the new secretary general of the Solidaridad Union, Jordi de la Fuente, a party leader with neo -Nazi past and waiting to be tried for an assault on a center of unaccompanied minors, … for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for two years and two months in jail.

Abascal has taken the stage – before an auditorium with little more of its occupied capacity – to break down a speech full of attacks on the government, the PSOE and also to the Popular Party. He has also dedicated a special part of his criticisms of traditional unions.

In this context, he has lashed out at the “attacks” that denounces that he suffers and has made a closed defense of De la Fuente. “Jordi, thanks for your solidarity, thanks for taking a step forward,” he has transferred. “They say that past water does not move mills, except in Spain and between the corrupt press,” said Vox leader minimizing the trajectory of the new leader of solidarity.

In any case, Abascal believes that the criticisms received during the last weeks both by the source and by Vox due to their financing lead to “something very good.” “They have demonstrated to what extent the people who support us have endurance, what pasta we are made, the strength of our convictions and the determination of our supporters,” he said. And he has released a clear message in the face of accusations: “They don’t think we are going to step back.”

The source itself has defended all the accusations by calling them from “vomiting” or “chorras chalumnias”, although it has not denied any data. Moreover, he has presumed his past: “This general secretary does not deny the footsteps.” “With which he is falling, the historical moment that Spain lives, what worries the progress is that we monitor a patriotic union?, That we carry a sticker or a certain patch?” He has asked in reference to the published photographs of years ago in which he appears wearing a hizbulá patch in his jacket.

Sponsored by Francesco Paolo Capone, general secretary of the Italian UGL, the new leader of solidarity has loaded against immigration, has alluded to Salt riots for the eviction of a magnet that occupied a house and has criticized the 2030 agenda. “We only owe to Spain, their people and their workers,” he has proclaimed.

Vox promoted the creation of solidarity in the year 2020 as an opponent to “class unions,” they themselves explained. Its official launch was held in a ship of an industrial estate of the Madrid outbreak under the “patriotic and anti -communist” flag. Since then he has been led by Rodrigo Alonso, deputy in the Parliament of Andalusia.

A controversial past

His relay, chosen as the only candidate that has presented the necessary guarantees, has reached the position not exempt from controversy. The most current is still pending judicial resolution. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for two years and two months in prison for having been one of the leaders of a xenophobic attack against a migrant minors of Masnou (Barcelona) in July 2019.

The Public Ministry’s story places De la Fuente along with six other defendants at the head of a concentration in which xenophobic slogans were chanted as “shit delinques”, “we are going to kill you”, “we are going for them” or “we are going to burn the shelter”; And that ended, according to the prosecutor’s story, with altercations against the minors, the hostel staff and against the uniformed police officers who were there, according to the prosecutor’s version. The source itself hung that same night a video on social networks a video identifying itself as “Jordi de la Fuente, that of the megaphone”, in which he loaded against unaccompanied foreign minors.

Very close to the Secretary General of Vox and leader of the party in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga, the new Secretary General of Solidaridad is also the intermunicipal provincial of Vox Barcelona and councilor in the town of Sant Adrià.

But that of the unaccompanied minors center is not the only scandal that stalks De la Fuente, who is accompanied by a newspaper library in which there are anti -Semitic and pro -corruce messages, which demonstrates his admiration for the philosopher Aleksandr Duguin. He was also leader of the Neonazi MSR organization (Republican Social Movement).

None of these facts have subtracted Vox’s trust in him, as evidenced by his act of proclamation as a solidarity leader wrapped by Abascal himself. His predecessor in solidarity, Rodrigo Alonso, has been the first to load against what they consider a persecution against the source and defend their choice.

«I leave the union in a good person. They have crushed you, the media have gone for you. You are a good person, worker, currant, uncle with principles, who has been working for the union from minute one and the best person to whom this project can be entrusted, ”he said.

“Full trust”

The spokesman of the party, José Antonio Fúster, already minimized at the beginning of the week any controversy and defended that the important thing is that the source has not militated in any independence group.

In fact, he denounced that he is being “slandered” by a past that called “prehistoric” and claimed that the important thing is his commitment to Vox in recent years. “Full confidence in those who have not militated either in the CUP, or in Esquerra Republicana or in any other coup party,” he settled.

In his speech, Abascal has been very hard with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for having participated in the Round of Contacts convened by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “Sánchez does and undoes while everyone else dance the water,” he denounced recalling that this round of meetings has also allowed the doors of the Moncloa to open Bildu for the first time.

These have served Abascal to proclaim Vox as “the only opposition in Spain” against “the union” of the PPO to the PSOE. “There had never been such a servile opposition in Spain against such a mafia and harmful government,” he regretted asking Feijóo why he participates in UGT acts, “corrupt trade unionism,” and instead does not accompany solidarity, “the patriotic union.”

The VOX leader recalled the fifth anniversary of the COVID, a pandemic that has identified with “loss of freedoms, unconstitutional alarm states, illegal enclosures and currency touches.” And he has alluded to the Koldo case and the investigations in progress for alleged cases of corruption in the purchase of health material.

«They used the pandemic for their own corruption. We already know what the Parliament closed for, while the Spaniards were locked up the PSOE and its ministers were enriched through bite agreed in health contracts. While they locked Spaniards, they stole at full hands. While the Spaniards were prevented from working, they made a box, ”he denounced. “Let’s trust that very soon they are locked up.”

General strike

Rodrigo Alonso has said goodbye this Saturday of the position “excited” for these almost five years in front of solidarity. And he has offered a brief balance of the results: “We have managed to enter into half a thousand companies and we have hundreds of delegates, we participate in dozens of electoral processes achieving representation.”

In addition, he has put the focus in which he has been his great milestone during this period, the call for a general strike in November 2023, although of less impact. Among the officials, for example, the Ministry for Digital and Public Function transformation placed follow -up at 1.18 percent.

He has done so reaffirming his ideology and without sparing attacks on the “mercenary” media. Their attacks have also reached the Government, the PSOE and the Popular Party, whose leaders have branded “pets” of traditional unions and those who have accused of not conserving “a minimum of dignity.”