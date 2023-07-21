Vox puts pressure on the PP. If, as most of the polls indicate, and the numbers do not add up to Alberto Núñez Feijóo to govern without the support of the formation of the radical right, he will be forced to agree, no matter how much he winks at Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE and the ‘no is no’ campaign.

Vox’s strategy is clear. Its main leaders have repeated it actively and passively for weeks. It can be summed up in that if Vox is decisive, the PP will have to reserve seats in the Council of Ministers, both for Santiago Abascal and for other members of his party. It is the same thing that already happened in Castilla y León, the Valencian Community or Extremadura. All these pacts were recalled yesterday from Murcia by the leader of Vox. The setting was not accidental. This is the only autonomous community in which PP and those of Abascal have not reached a government agreement due to the refusal of the popular to give them entry into the regional Executive.

Whether electoral strategy or not, the president of the right-wing formation gave an example of the situation in Murcia as what could happen after 23-J. He defended that in the last regional elections his party obtained almost 18% of the votes and compared this percentage with the 8% of Extremadura, where from Genoa the current president María Guardiola was forced to cede a council to take over the socialist stronghold. From Vox it is insisted that the numbers are stubborn and that the PP will have to give in. First in Murcia and then in Madrid after 23-J. “A party like Vox, which obtained 18% of the support in Murcia in the regional elections of 28-M and which was the first force in this region in the last generals, cannot stand in profile and become invisible to give away a government,” Abascal said yesterday before ending with an ultimatum to Feijóo: “That will not happen before the elections or after.”

Objective: be decisive



Vox strategists privately acknowledge that as a result of the electoral system and the predicted boom of the PP, many of the 52 seats obtained in November 2019 will be lost along the way. However, the sources consulted add, the objective to beat is to be decisive in a coalition government with Feijóo. Entering the Government would be a great success despite a possible loss of deputies, they conclude.