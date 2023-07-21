Santiago Abascal warned the PP of the Region of Murcia this Thursday that Vox will not change its position and will continue to demand its entry into the regional government after the 23-J elections. At a rally packed with supporters in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, the Vox leader warned that his party is not afraid of any scenario, alluding to the repetition of elections in the Region, and assured that they will not give in to the “blackmail” that, in his opinion, the PP does to them by proposing a programmatic pact without councils, despite the fact that four years ago, Ciudadanos, with 12% of the vote, won four seats in the Governing Council and Vox, with 18% they do not want to give him the vice presidency and two portfolios.

In line with these statements, Abascal, constantly interrupted by applause, said that his party “is not going to put itself in profile” in this negotiation and that after the elections on Sunday it will be others, referring to the PP, who will have to move from their positions. In addition, sarcastically he sent a message to López Miras telling him that if he does not agree to let them into the regional government, he will have to ask the PSOE for a vote because “the one of the Murcians who have trusted Vox is not given away” and, therefore, López Miras will have to “assume the consequences”.

Abascal considered that the Region is suffering from Feijóo’s “mistake” because, in his opinion, there could already be a government that represents more than 60% of voters. However, it has been impossible to reach agreements because the Popular Party, in his opinion, has decided to “sacrifice Murcia” for electoral interests, proposing blackmail to Vox that “it will never accept”, being as it was the first political force in 2019, something that he believes will happen again on July 23.

«Vox is not a force that can be put in profile, that can become invisible and that a government can be given just because. That will not happen before or after the elections. We do not know if the PP will change its position afterwards, but what they can be sure of is that Vox’s position will not change in any case, “he added.

The Vox leader was also ironic when he thanked the Plaza Belluga for being more crowded than “an orchard mass” despite the sweltering heat, while others walk through the Region to their “old glories” (referring to Aznar’s visit on July 12), and hold rallies in smaller, air-conditioned venues.

Santiago Abascal also promised a “great revolution in hydrological policy” with a commitment to a “National Hydrological Plan that interconnects all the basins in Spain and that uses all the transfers that are necessary for the water to reach where it does not reach,” he stressed.

Immediately afterwards, he criticized the demolition of hydraulic infrastructures in Spain at the same time that the Government and the EU finance Morocco to build its own and this, he added, “sinks” national agriculture.

There was no shortage of allusions to his most repeated campaign themes at his rally: a referendum on immigration or the Hydrological Plan; the unity of Spain; or the definition of what a woman is: “a person of the female sex with the same dignity as a man.” To questions from journalists, Abascal also said that the remodeling of the Gay Marriage Law is not on the table.

José Ángel Antelo, leader of Vox in the Region, and the candidate for Congress Lourdes Méndez spoke briefly at the rally. The first assured that his party continues with its hand outstretched to the PP of López Miras and the second made reference to complaints that it receives due to the administrative and fiscal difficulties that companies are going through and complaints from neighbors for squatted floors or because their neighborhoods become ghettos.

Rally with threat of rain



Neither the threat of rain nor the suffocating heat discouraged the followers of Vox who, around seven in the evening, began to gather in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga in Murcia, for the rally with which Santiago Abascal closed the campaign in the Region, a territory where he won the last general elections on November 10, 2019.

Two ‘Vote what matters’ posters welcomed the party faithful, one of them placed as a tribune in front of the cathedral façade and the other in the Episcopal Palace. Among the public, many men, many young people, some mothers and fathers with baby carriages and green flags and fans with the three letters of the party.

“I want a Vox flag,” said a teenager after choosing between one from Spain and another from his party. Shortly after he began to play music and breathe the air of the rally. From the public address system someone announced the arrival of Abascal in 15 minutes. In the background, a bolero: ‘I’m staying with you’ and then, the pasodoble ‘Que viva España’.