The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has taken advantage of the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez to threaten the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, with breaking the pacts that their respective parties maintain in autonomous communities and local entities if the Senate, where the popular have an absolute majority, admits the amnesty law to processing when Congress sends it to them.

As the ultra leader has warned, if the Popular Group did not do what Vox demands of it, “it would be collaborating laterally with the coup d’état” that he has attributed to the acting president of the Government and that would make it “very difficult” for Vox to continue governing with the PP in five autonomies, five councils and 135 town councils.

Along the same lines, he has “begged” the leader of the PP to give instructions to his group in the Upper House to support the initiative that three ultra senators presented this Wednesday to urge the illegalization of the Catalan independence parties, ERC and Junts per Catalonia, a measure that the PP has always rejected as unconstitutional.

The main recipient of Abascal’s speech has not been the socialist candidate, but the leader of the majority party on the right, whom he has tried to drag into his strategy of institutional confrontation and breaking off relations with the Government that will be formed in the coming days and which he has not hesitated to call “illegal”.

Abascal has accused Sánchez of “preparing a coup d’état in collusion with separatist minorities. It’s not rhetoric. “It is the beginning of a tyranny,” he added. And then, looking at the seats of the Popular Group, he added: “It is important that those of us who oppose this coup share the diagnosis in order to be able to apply the appropriate remedies, no matter how painful and risky they may be for us.”

The president of the lower house, Francina Armengol, has warned him that Spain knows what a dictatorship and a coup d’état are, of which there are “memories” in the Palace of Cortes – in reference to the impacts on the ceiling of the chamber. of the shots fired by the coup plotters on February 23, 1981—and has urged him to withdraw his words, but Abascal has refused to do so and has reiterated that Spain is a dictatorship because “not even the deputies have freedom of expression in the gallery.” congressional”. Finally, Armengol has ordered that these terms be deleted from the minutes of the session.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, after leaving the Congress of Deputies. Samuel Sanchez

The anti-system strategy of the Vox leader has been reflected in his decision to leave the chamber after his intervention, without waiting for the reply from the candidate for the investiture. Followed by the remaining 32 deputies of his group, he abandoned the debate, announcing that he was going to “join the Spanish people who fight against his coup.” Abascal limited himself to greeting the hundred people gathered in the Plaza de Neptuno, where the police blocked their way, who greeted him with shouts of “President! president!” and he has gone towards Ferraz Street.

During the speech, Abascal slipped the idea that if those who participate in the demonstrations promoted by Vox break the law, no one can blame them, since Parliament itself violates the Constitution, in his opinion, by approving the amnesty law. He has even suggested an assault on Congress, similar to the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters in January 2021, stating: “If the citizen protest against his coup, until now peaceful and exemplary, turned into a violent revolt, “With what legitimacy could we prevent it from surrounding this same Parliament and forcing us to reverse what was approved?”

Ignoring the disturbances in front of the PSOE headquarters, Abascal has assured that the only violence that has occurred in Spain in recent days is that suffered by the PP mayor of Chercos (Almería), hospitalized at the age of 98 after a fight in front of his home, and the founder of his party, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, shot in the head last week in the center of Madrid. The ultra leader has linked both episodes with the left, ensuring that it is “the violence of the usual against the usual”, despite the fact that Vidal-Quadras himself has pointed to Iranian authorship.

Abascal began his speech by paraphrasing his hated former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez, who claimed that he smelled of sulfur in the UN rostrum because the then US president George W. Bush had preceded him in speaking, stating that he had never found the congressional platform so “full of cynicism and demagoguery.” He then emulated the I accuse by Émile Zola, an allegation against anti-Semitism, to denounce the alleged coup d’état that Pedro Sánchez would be perpetrating with the Amnesty law.

“Inordinate ambition”

He has even raised the bar for personal disqualifications against the acting President of the Government, whom he has suggested is mentally unbalanced and whom he has accused of liquidating the rule of law, the separation of powers, equality before the law and coexistence. peaceful among the Spaniards due to their “inordinate ambition.” “The only seat you deserve is the one on the dock,” he snapped, the day after presenting a complaint against him to the Supreme Court in which he requested the suspension of the investiture debate, which the judges have rejected out of hand. flat.

More information

The apparently mildest accusation that has been made to the ministers of the coalition Executive has been that of showing little respect for the flag and the national anthem and not applauding the passage of the Legion or the Civil Guard during the parade on October 12 in Madrid, on the occasion of the National Holiday, although the message carried an underlying charge: that of trying to distance the Armed Forces from the legitimate Government, to which they owe obedience. Likewise, he has stressed that the amnesty for those involved in the processes It will mean the exoneration of those who “injured more than 400 police officers, some of them with lifelong consequences”, ignoring that among those who benefit from the grace measure will also be the agents prosecuted for police charges during the illegal 1-O referendum. .

Some of the protesters take a selfie with Santiago Abascal, this Wednesday during the protest against the amnesty in front of the PSOE headquarters, in Madrid. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (AFP)

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_