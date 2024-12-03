The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascalspeaks this Wednesday at the Conservative Action Political Conference held in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, where he plans to meet with the president of the Latin American country, Javier Milei, with a view to demonstrating the strength of Vox’s international alliances.

The CPAC is a political summit organized by the American Conservative Union –movement created in the United States more than 50 years ago by the most conservative wing of the Republican Party – in which Abascal also participated in February of this year, but it has editions in other countries. Milei seeks to defend limited government, free market capitalism, individual responsibility and the preservation of cultural and religious heritage, according to the organizers on the event’s official website.

Abascal announced in an interview that in his speech he will address the issues that concern conservative political forces that coincide in this type of events. “The defense of sovereignty, the protection of borders, the promotion of orderly and safe immigrationfighting massive illegal immigration, and total opposition to globalist agendas in economic matters or gender agendas in educational matters,” he summarizes.

Likewise, the Vox leader anticipates that he will meet Milei within the framework of the CPAC and plans to “congratulate you for your progress and your resistance”. Asked if he expects the Argentine president to take advantage of his presence to attack the president again, Pedro Sanchezdue to the alleged cases of corruption in his environment, Abascal cannot specify, but in any case he supports “anything” that Milei says in relation to Spain. “I’m sure it matches what I think.”he tells Europa Press.

In addition to Abascal, he will also attend the appointment Lara Trumpthe daughter-in-law of the president-elect of the United States, and the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. will also be present Ron Paulwhom the organizers present as “the greatest libertarian exponent of the US”; Eduardo Velasteguileader of the right in Mexico; ⁠Branko Marinkovicbusinessman and scourge of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) of Bolivia; and the controversial mayor of Lima, Rafael Lopez Aliaga.

On the Argentine side, in addition to Javier Milei, its Minister of Economy, Luis Caputowho will give the conference “Economic cultural battle: the end of socialism.” The Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrichwill speak on what he calls the “New doctrine in Argentina: he who does it, pays for it.”

And the influencer far right Daniel Parisinibetter known as ‘Gordo Dan’ and visible face of the Forces of Heaven, a recently created organization that Parisini himself describes as “Milei’s armed wing”.