

03/16/2025



Updated at 15: 40h.





“It is not the same to support Trump as tariffs.” With these words the president of Vox, Santiago Abascalhas rejected this Sunday from Valladolid that supports those rates that the president of the United States wants to put to the products that come from outside. »They will not find a single Vox statement supporting them. On the contrary, they will see my statements in Spain, and even in Washington, in the conservative convention, saying that we do not want those tariffs. That is the truth, ”Abascal stressed, before participating in an act with food with militants and training supporters.

«The best way to face that tariff threats is not to become the anti-trump paladinswhich is what Núñez Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez are doing, ”said Abascal, who also in his speech before lunch has loaded both against the PP and the PSOE. “It’s a monumental mistake”the president of Vox has emphasized, who assured that whoever “will” get rid “of tariffs in Europe is Italy,” because Mrs. Meloni liked the US president, since “he has not become the antagonistic person of Donald Trump.”

Abascal He has accused Both the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóoo, of “Lying and manipulating” both in the matter of tariffs among other issues. “There are no limits to bipartisanship,” said the leader of Vox, who has also loaded again against the media and go to the key issues of his speech, from immigration to the green pact.

In addition, he has also said that his party is “In favor” of increasing defense spending, Although he has nuanced that “no” to put it “at the service” of the president of the European Commission, Úrsula von de Le Cean, and has criticized Feijóo again for having attended the meeting to La Moncloa with Pedro Sánchez. “We are alone in the opposition,” he haps to his.