Santiago Abascal wants a super sunday election on May 28. The leader of Vox has revealed, after presenting his second motion of censure this Monday in the registry of the Congress of Deputies, that his candidate, Ramón Tamames, has promised that, if he were to win, he would make the general elections coincide with the municipal ones and autonomous, scheduled for the last Sunday of May. In reality, that would only mean anticipating the holding of the legislative elections by six months, after having delayed the registration of the motion of censure for almost three months, which Abascal himself announced on December 9. “We would have liked to present it much earlier,” the Vox leader said at a press conference, after alleging that he was waiting for the PP, the first opposition party, to join the motion or present his own. Something that hasn’t happened. The PP has already announced that Feijóo will not even attend that debate.

The date on which the motion will be debated and voted on is unknown, although Abascal recalled this Monday in Congress that it should be before April 4 to allow the possibility of dissolving the Parliament in time to celebrate the 28-M super sunday electoral. What can be anticipated is its failure. Unless there is a reversal in the positions already announced, no other group will vote in favor of the initiative signed by the 52 Vox deputies. Even Foro Asturias, which had not spoken, has said that it will vote with its PP partners, who have announced their abstention. And that will also be the position that the two defecting deputies from Navarra Suma, now allies of the PP, whom Vox wanted to attract, will adopt more than predictably.

Abascal showed this Monday morning the text that he had just registered in Congress. samuel sanchez

Despite the fact that the initiative is doomed to fail, Abascal has not given up, at least in public, trying to convince the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to agree to him. “We have not thrown in the towel. We believe that the PP could still reflect on and support this motion”, he said. The president of Vox recalled that he asked Feijóo to present himself as a candidate and anticipated his support, but he did not want to accept the challenge. “There will be those who say that Vox makes mistakes, but no one will be able to say that we sit idly by,” he said, in a veiled reproach to the leader of the PP. The day the motion is voted on, he added, “the choice will be between Sánchez or Professor Tamames”; suggesting that those who do not support the former leader of the PCE will be siding with the President of the Government.

Abascal has appeared in the press room alone, although accompanied by a handful of deputies from his group, after presenting the motion in the registry of Congress, before great media expectation. The one who has not attended has been Tamames, whom the Vox leader has defended, calling the criticism of those who question that, at 89 years old, he is in a position to assume the Presidency of the Government and presenting his candidacy as a “surprising and delusional” “tribute to the elders”.

The Vox leader has confirmed that he will be the one who will present and defend the motion on behalf of his party and, without a time limit, will make a diagnosis of the political situation. This Monday he has already advanced the meaning of it by enumerating, as if it were a verdict, a long list of outrages of which the Government of Pedro Sánchez would be “guilty”.

In the document presented to justify the motion, of 44 pages, Vox reviews by epigraphs all the sections of Sánchez’s policies that he questions with enormous harshness. And he concludes that the current situation in Spain is “of enormous gravity” because the Executive “seems to have undertaken the task of destroying national unity with the support of Spain’s worst enemies.” He then reports that Sánchez thus promotes “the assault on the institutions on which the rule of law is based, the bankruptcy of coexistence among Spaniards and the erosion of the foundations on which the prosperity of our country has been built.” It concludes that the current government “is illegitimate, because from the very moment it was formed it was based on deception”, since it included “communists” in its Cabinet, as was Tamames himself in his day, and has agreed with “forces separatists and philoterrorists”.

What the letter of the motion of censure does not say is a word about what the Tamames government program would be if it were successful. Abascal has assured that he is not concerned that his candidate makes different approaches to those of his party, since he is an independent figure. Asked if this means that he would be willing to be flexible if he were to govern, he replied: “As flexible as the Spanish say. If we have an absolute majority, we will not be flexible at all”.

Vox deputies during the press conference this morning of their leader. samuel sanchez

Once the motion is registered, the Board of Congress must verify that it complies with the regulations and is supported by at least one tenth of the deputies of Congress (35 of the 350) to “qualify” it, that is, accept its processing. In the following 48 hours, according to the regulations of the lower house, other groups could present alternative motions, which has never happened.

No maximum term

The regulation does not give a maximum term to hold a debate on the motion, which in no case can take place until five days after its registration. In the history of this democratic Parliament there have been motions called after five days and others in almost a month. It depends largely on the decision of the president of the Chamber, the socialist Meritxell Batet, and on the agenda of the president of the Government. For the motion to be successful, the candidate must receive the votes of half plus one of the deputies.

The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, this Monday after formalizing in the Registry of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid a motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez. JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO (EFE)

This is the second time that Vox has presented a motion of no confidence in this legislature, with the same chances of success in ousting Pedro Sánchez from the Government as the first, which only garnered the support of the 52 deputies from his group. The rest of the parties in the lower house, including the PP, voted against, and the candidate at the time, the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, obtained the poorest result of the five motions of censure that have been presented in four decades of democracy. The president of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has already transmitted to the possible candidate that he would not have his support and that he will abstain in the future vote. Of the five motions of censure presented since the restoration of democracy, only one achieved its objective: that of Pedro Sánchez against Mariano Rajoy, in June 2018.

