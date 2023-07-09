While Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez pace or directly stop their campaigns to prepare their face to face, Santiago Abascal launched his tour of half of Spain on Friday with an objective highlighted in red: stop the transfer of votes from Vox to the PP of the ‘antisachistas’ who can opt for the PP candidate in order to throw out the socialist leader from Moncloa.

Those of Abascal assume that based on the D’Hont law they can lose seats even getting the same percentage of votes as in November 2019. The important thing, they add, is that Feijóo, no matter how much he says he wants to govern alone, depends on their seats to form a centre-right coalition.

To achieve this, Abascal has launched a campaign to be close to the voter. At the exit of a restaurant in Logroño where his electoral caravan stopped to eat, I do not hesitate to spend more than half an hour shaking hands and taking photos with all the neighbors and diners who requested it, including kids on scooters who approached the local to show your support.

The candidate advanced to the PP that in those places where they govern in coalition, they will exercise their responsibility without restrictions. And he gave as an example the municipal departments of Culture. Precisely, this week it became known that in the Madrid town of Valdemorillo Vox has canceled the performance of a work by Virgina Wolf. “We have not been voted to assume the cultural discourse of the left,” Abascal settled.

«It is truly surprising that the left that has brought the cancellation culture, not only to Spain, but has spread it throughout the world, the left that has gagged writers, poets, singers, the left that censors songs, the left that establishes the dictatorship of political correctness tells us that we censor,” he concluded.