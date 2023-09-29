The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has presented a new declaration of assets and income in Congress in which he acknowledges receiving 18,000 euros more in income. The new statement was presented only a month after the one he made on August 16, when he took possession of his seat as a deputy. The new writing, which corrects the previous one, was presented on Thursday of last week, the same day that EL PAÍS asked Vox why Abascal had not included in his statement the 1,500 euros per month that he received last year as president of the parliamentary group. ultra in Congress.

If the 18,000 euros that he now admits to having received from the parliamentary group are added to the 37,357 that he received as president of the party and the 57,198 of his salary as a deputy for Madrid, the total income of the Vox leader in 2022 amounted to 106,555 euros. The amount he paid in personal income tax was 41,784.59 euros, 39.2% of the total income declared to Congress.

After verifying that Abascal’s statement did not include the 1,500 euros per month that he received from the parliamentary group (as did its spokesperson and general secretary), EL PAÍS asked Vox last Thursday why it had not included them. This newspaper sent copies of the statements of Abascal and the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to the Vox Communication department, to show that the latter had allocated the funds he received from the popular group in the Senate, while the former had omitted. EL PAÍS waited until Friday afternoon to receive a response from Vox and was told that in the document presented in August “everything is explained.” The information was published on Monday.

In fact, on the 21st, after receiving a query from EL PAÍS, Vox presented a new statement in the Congressional registry to correct the omission reported by this newspaper. However, the deputy legal secretary of Vox, Marta Castro, has sent a request for rectification to EL PAÍS in which she assures that the information published by this newspaper “does not correspond to the truth and, therefore, it has published false news.” ”. In reality, it was Vox who rectified Abascal’s first income tax return because it was false as it did not collect all of his income.

In the first document, presented on August 16, Abascal had omitted to include in the declaration of assets and income that he had presented in Congress the 1,500 euros per month that he received last year as president of his party’s parliamentary group in the lower house. as verified by El PAÍS. In that writing, the 37,357 euros that he received in 2022 as president of his party appeared, but not his income from presiding over the parliamentary group.

All parliamentarians are required to present at the beginning of the legislature, and every time there is a significant change in their income or assets, a declaration of assets and income in which they must record “those received in the financial year immediately preceding the date.” of the declaration”; that is, in 2022. The declaration excludes “the perceptions received from the Congress or the Senate, which are already published on the chambers’ website.” The gross annual salary that Abascal receives from Congress is 57,198 euros; 4,085.65 euros per month, of which 3,126.89 correspond to the gross salary and 958.75 to per diems.