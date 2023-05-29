Santiago Abascal today drew the first lines of the negotiation strategy that PP and Vox must initiate as a result of the results of the regional and municipal elections of 28-M. The president of the far-right party, who appeared at the headquarters of the formation and was received by the applause of deputies and leaders after the excellent result achieved -the party broke into all parliaments and doubled its votes-, appealed to the leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to build a joint alternative in all the autonomous communities and municipalities where both formations add more than the left.

That is the great unknown that hovers right now in the ranks of both Vox and PP: how to ensure that the results of these elections translate into political change in the majority of territories. The options for this to happen go through two paths: that both parties reissue the regional executive that they already form in Castilla y León or that, as it seems more remote, those of Abascal are satisfied with offering their votes to the popular ones in order to avoid eventual executives. leftist.

Regarding the latter and if he was able to guarantee that Vox will hinder the formation of any left-wing executive, Abascal stressed that it is something that “does not depend only on his party” and recalled the mantra repeated in the campaign: they will not give away their votes or they will accept blackmail from anyone. However, the leader of the formation, who used a less harsh tone with the PP than he has been accustomed to in recent weeks, wanted to “reach out” to Genoa to build that long-awaited alternative and not talk about demands.

The sum of PP and Vox would unseat the PSOE from power in the Valencian Community, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Aragon. It would also be enough for both to govern in the Region of Murcia or Cantabria. The Basque leader revealed yesterday that the first contacts between his team and Feijóo’s team have already taken place, although he summoned the next few days to hold a conversation with his popular counterpart. In addition, Abascal explained that in his party the negotiations will be centralized with instructions to their candidates from Madrid and that the electoral advance announced yesterday by Sánchez – the elections will now be held on July 23 – will not influence or distort the contacts between both parties to the configuration of the autonomous governments.

Although the reality is that the movement of the President of the Government somehow forces PP and Vox to step on the accelerator and resolve the issue of the formation of regional governments as soon as possible. All to prevent said negotiations from overlapping with the electoral campaign and the weeks prior to some generals that, as has happened with 28-M, could lead to a coalition between PP and Vox in the Moncloa Palace and bring down Government Sanchez.

«There is a party that has won in many communities and town halls, but it does not have a majority to govern and must choose whether to agree with us or take another path. Our hand is outstretched,” Abascal said before asking Feijóo for “patriotism, responsibility and high-mindedness.” That is to say, from Vox they transfer all the pressure to the popular ones and urge them to take the initiative of the negotiations in the different territories to form a government as soon as possible.

Abascal defined the electoral advance as “the only positive news” announced by Sánchez in recent years. Although he later said that it is a decision that “only obeys personal interests.” The reality is that the party of the radical right must now begin to configure the lists for those elections when hardly any time has elapsed since an electoral campaign where the national leaders have cast the rest. It will, yes, after experiencing exponential growth in communities and municipalities that very few could imagine months ago, according to what most surveys predicted – going from 500 councilors to more than 1,700 in four years and achieving options to enter up to six executives. “It is time to throw Sánchez out and we are going to give ourselves body and soul,” the Basque leader settled after celebrating that “voice is returned to the Spanish after four years of lies.”