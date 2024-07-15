On the night of December 2, 2018, Juan Manuel Moreno appeared at the headquarters of the Andalusian PP with a smile from ear to ear and a winning attitude. His party had lost 20% of its parliamentarians in the regional elections, down to 26, Ciudadanos was breathing down his neck (21) and the PSOE had clearly won (33). So, why so much joy? Because Moreno already that same night, without any deliberation in the party organs, took for granted the 12 votes of Vox to become president. Nobody coughed at him in the PP, which welcomed the newcomer as a natural partner. Following the expected script, Moreno made a pact with Vox, was invested and since then both formations have signed agreements by system.

That is the uniqueness of the Spanish far right: it has never suffered a cordon sanitaire. The PP made a pact with it from the very first minute, giving it power and legitimacy, thus placing itself apart from its sister parties in countries with different traditions but which share an anti-fascist pedigree. Paradoxically, Vox is now the party that is renouncing a good part of that privilege by breaking with the PP in five autonomous governments, a manoeuvre that seeks greater freedom of movement to play the card of anti-politics and xenophobia, growth paths that the far right is betting on – with good results – throughout Europe, on a wave that Abascal and his people have not yet managed to ride.

The European elections in June showed Vox that anti-immigration nationalism mixed with rejection of the whole establishment The political party, not just on the left, is a sure way for the rise of its political current. But that is not an easy formula to deploy as a junior partner of the PP, a systemic party, in five communities. Precisely in that contradiction has fed the new extreme right force, that of Alvise Pérez, who presents Vox as part of the same “partitocracy” as the PP and the PSOE and who uses a discourse even more exalted than that of Abascal – he promises to put the president in jail -, even more anti-political and populist, even more enraged against the EU, even more unleashed in its xenophobia and purely conspiratorial. Things of politics: the non-existence of a cordon sanitaire gave Vox early access to official offices, but at the same time it soon became suspected of having become the cowardly far right.

Vox has reacted to the accusation of being a “sold-out party”, typical among formations competing for the same electorate, with an “imitation” of the behavior of the new “dwarf to its right”, says Steven Forti, author of Far Right 2.0. This reaction foreshadows an even greater brutalization of the political dispute at that end of the board, where the exploitation of discontent and hatred will be key, with the poor immigrant as a scapegoat. “First the PP became far-right to stop Vox, without success. Now Vox is becoming even more radical to stop Alvise. We will see where this dynamic leads us,” says Forti.

With Orbán and Le Pen, looking at Trump

The break with the PP is part of a larger choreography, which includes a U-turn by Vox in the EU that also means giving up on appearing as a presentable far right and reveals the aspiration to capitalise on social anxieties from anti-political positions. The party has left the European Conservatives and Reformists group, giving Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy a cold shoulder, to join Patriots for Europe, the club sponsored by the Hungarian Viktor Orbán, Abascal’s great ideological reference, and whose main force is Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN). This change of team distances Vox from any possible pact with the European Popular Party. That is to say, even before its regional break with the PP in Spain, Vox had placed itself in the EU on the other side of a cordon sanitaire, where the rejection of the already harsh European migration policies exceeds in belligerence that of Meloni, involved in the community pact.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Felipe González Santos, a researcher at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, where he studies relations between far-right groups, places the two Vox movements in the same centrifugal and radicalised logic, although the triggers have been different. The Spanish break-up, he argues, is above all due to “pressure” from Alvise. The change of European group responds, in his opinion, to a desire to reposition Vox with an eye on a possible victory for Donald Trump in November. “If it happens, Orbán will have priority in relations with the United States within the EU, and Vox will benefit,” he says. International relations analyst Pablo del Amo agrees: the possibility of Trump returning to the White House explains Abascal’s manoeuvre, who shares the idea, well-established in the European far right, that “anger” over Brussels’ strategy regarding the war in Ukraine will grow throughout the EU and Trump will be responsible for fuelling it. If that happens, Vox will be in the right place to take advantage of it, says this expert.

So both in Spain and in the EU, Vox is leaning and looking for the tailwind of unrest that it foresees will become increasingly uncontrolled, to direct it against immigrants and against everything that can be identified as the “political elite”, whether in Spain or in Brussels. It is a double bet by Vox on the all wrongwhich will work better the worse things get. This is the incendiary position of the third party in Congress and potential partner of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to become president.

Despite the regional breakup, the PP remains tied to Vox. Not only because the municipal pacts are still in place, or because the PP will depend on Vox to approve laws in the communities where it does not have a majority, or because it still seems to be its only possible ally to reach the Government. The fundamental reason – explains Gómez Santos – is that the PP itself has been trying for years to present the extreme right as a “legitimate” option, an idea that has resonated with part of its own electorate. The question is whether Feijóo will now see in Abascal’s movement an opportunity to grow in the centre or if he will come to cover his right flank. The debate on immigration, which was already the great issue in European politics and is also making its way as such in Spanish politics, will offer the opportunity to check this.