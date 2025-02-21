The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has held an encounter with the magnate Elon Musk in Washington, in the context of the ‘Conservative Party Action Conference’ (CPAC), The conservative summit in the United States, And he thanked him to have returned the “freedom” to the social network X.

“I have had the opportunity to thank Musk to have returned freedom to this social network. The end of censorship ‘woke’ It is a historical reconquest of freedoms, “Abascal has written in a message posted in X, in which he has attached three snapshots with Tesla’s own owner.

Musk is an advisor to the US president, Donald Trump, who commissioned the billionaire to lead the government efficiency department to cut expenses and bureaucracy of the US administration.

The VOX leader, who has also had this Thursday A brief greeting with the Argentine president, Javier Mileihas coincided with the tycoon within the framework of the ‘Conservative Party Action Conference’ held in Washington.

In the context of this summit, Abascal has accused the “Bureaucrats” of Brussels to “facilitate the aggression of Putin” to Ukraine. Also that he has Loaded against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezfor “paying” the bombs that Russia launches and buying the “double gas from which I bought it before the war.”