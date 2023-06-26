Vox has deployed its entire arsenal of national and provincial positions, candidates and leaders in Les Corts, headed by its leader, Santiago Abascal, who has arrived 50 minutes before the start of the constitutive session of the XI Legislature. The voxists have focused on the Valencian Chamber and have highlighted the pact with the PP in the Community as their ideal model. “I want to congratulate the people of Valencia, the people of Alicante and the people of Castellón for this great agreement that has been reached”, Abascal began by saying, who has announced that Llanos Massó will be the president of Les Corts.

«We have signed an agreement for which I think we should also congratulate the PP and Carlos Mazón and of course Vicente Barrera, who is going to be a great vice president of the Valencian Community government. This is an agreement that is not only sensible, but also very reasonable and that we believe satisfies the voters of the PP, the voters of Vox and even many leftist voters who, when they see the government action, will see how they did not have so many reasons to worry about what has been a process of brutal demonization of Vox and therefore we have all our hope placed on a government that is going to bet on freedoms, on linguistic freedom in the first place, on the freedom of parents to educate their children according to their convictions, that is going to defend agriculture, that is going to protect the industry, a government that is going to defend what is ours and that is going to dedicate itself to the specific problems of the citizens”, he pointed out. abascal. At the entrance of the Vox leader, feminist groups that demonstrated at the entrance to Les Corts have raised the tone of their protests. Through the corridors of the Chamber, it has been possible to see Llanos Massó, the new president of parliament, in private dialogue with the president of Vox in the province of Valencia, Ignacio Gil Lázaro.

The president of Vox has considered that “the important thing for us, once this agreement is signed and today the Parliament is constituted and the government is elected, is to think about July 23, because we have the obligation to free Spain from the president that he has become a danger to women, of the president responsible for the jailing of hundreds of rapists, of importing many of them as well, and, ultimately, of someone whom women already identify as the leader of the pack that it has endangered them and that it has caused the increase in rapes in Spain since he came to power. And to that we are going to give ourselves body and soul from now until July 23 ».

Abascal has considered “a good step” the latest statements by the popular María Guardiola from Extremadura: “I believe that respect is basic between two political forces that have been voted for by the people of Extremadura, that have been voted for by the Spaniards in many regions and that we are obliged to understand each other and build an alternative. We are with our hand outstretched from the beginning, we have reached an agreement in the Valencian community that is not a victory for either of the two political forces but that is reasonable for the voters of both and that is what we aspire to in the rest of Spain. Also in Extremadura. In all Spain”.

For the Vox leader, the pact in the Community “is a good example, but we hope that in the future government of Spain the order of factors will be reversed and that Vox will be the first force.”