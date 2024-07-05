Meloni increasingly weak means she will not be able to negotiate in Europe on the new rules of the Stability Pact

The decision of Santiago Abascal, leader of the Spanish right of Vox, to leave the Reformist Conservatives (Ecr) of Giorgia Meloni for the new right-wing group of the Patriots of Orban and Salvini is a very hard blow for the Prime Minister. “We knew it and we are sorry, but we did not know when they would make the announcement”, explain qualified sources of Fratelli d’Italia to Affaritaliani.it.

Now ECR has 78 MEPs, only two more than Renew’s 76, liberals of Macron and for now it remains the third group in the Eurochamber by a hair’s breadth, even if there could be an overtaking – more symbolic than political – by Orban’s Patriots with 79 MEPs.

It is clear – explain Lega sources – that the right wants to be right-wing to the core and oppose without ifs and buts the renewed agreement between the EPP, PSE and liberals (and perhaps) Greens and the encore of Ursula von der Leyen. Meloni, despite all her trips to Madrid to support Abascal and Vox, it loses an important ally and its bargaining power in Europe is increasingly weak, with the Polish PiS always ready to leave.

The Prime Minister is paying for wanting to keep a foot in both camps, that is, to be friends with Marine Le Pen and the right wing that does not vote on nominations at the last minute. European Council but at the same time dealing behind the scenes with the same von der Leyen to obtain an important portfolio and a weighty commissioner for Raffaele Fitto or Guido Crosetto. All this without considering the very tough clash between the two vice-premiers, Matteo Salvini who speaks of a “coup” commenting on Ursula’s reconfirmation, and Antonio Tajani ready to vote for her. An explosive mix for the center-right majority and for the executive.

Just today the latest exchange between the leader of Forza Italia and the secretary of the League. Tajani attacks: “ID is transforming itself into the group of patriots for Europe, now Vox has also joined, but it is an inconsequential group because no one wants to discuss with them. It is not even officially formed yet because there is not a sufficient number of nationalities to form a group. At the moment it is only a political project”. Salvini responds: “I read that my friend Tajani defined the new group of patriots as inconsequential and irrelevant. I would wait until mid-July to verify who is irrelevant and who is relevant”

But the real damage, explain FdI sources, is not so much the affront of the farewell of Vox to Ecras painful as the fact that Meloni is increasingly weak means that she will not be able to negotiate in Europe on the new rules of the Stability Pact. Translation: the Italian government will have to find every year 12-13 billion euros just to obey and submit to the infringement procedure opened by Brussels.

And this is a real political, economic and financial “bomb” for the executive. It means not being able to modify the Fornero Law on pensions, with the League in revolt, and not even confirming the cut in the tax wedge for medium-low incomes. A disasterin short, for a social right that claims to be on the side of the people and the poorest. “Meloni won’t make it to 2027, let’s get ready for the elections next year”, explain the PD commenting on how things are going for the prime minister in Europe.

Not only that. In Italy the oppositions they are (finally) united and are preparing for the abrogative referendum on differentiated regional autonomy and the constitutional one to bury the premiership. All this in the wake of what is happening in France where the left and Macron have found at least a synthesis by calling for desistance in many electoral colleges in the second round of the legislative elections precisely in an anti-right key.

Meloni increasingly shaky, in short, also considering the attack of Navy Berlusconi on civil rights against the government, to which the League responded with the proposal to abolish the Rai license fee and remove advertising from Mediasetwhich adds fuel to the fire, infuriating Forza Italia and further agitating Palazzo Chigi. All the ingredients for the implosion of the majority are there.