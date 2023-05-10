Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 11:53



The national president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, will visit the Region of Murcia in the electoral campaign of the municipal and regional elections of 28-M. Specifically, the state leader has included Cartagena in the route that he will carry out throughout Spain, according to the newspaper ‘ABC’. The event will be on May 17.

Abascal has confirmed that he will open the electoral campaign in the Valencian Community, but it has not yet been defined where it will close on May 26, the last day to request the vote.

Vox already chose the capital of Segura for the presentation ceremony of all the regional candidates for 28-M, on February 13, with the presence of Santiago Abascal in the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina in Murcia.

Likewise, the visit to Murcia of the general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has been confirmed, according to information from ‘ABC’. The national newspaper of the Vocento Group points out that the Region of Murcia is one of the territories in which Vox has the most hope for the elections in 19 days. Santiago Abascal’s party hopes to be decisive for the formation of the government, and even enter the Executive.