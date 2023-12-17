Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, was one of the highlights of Atreju, the congress held every year by the youth of Brothers of Italy, the party chaired by Giorgia Meloni. The organization reserved a place of honor for him this Sunday on the closing day. He arrived in the middle of controversy for having said that one day the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, would be hanged by his feet. The unrest had even reached Italy. That is why he dedicated the first minutes of his short intervention to the issue. “I don't wish anyone, not even a corrupt person and a traitor, to be hanged by their feet,” he said as soon as he started.

Abascal's comment, made to the Argentine press after the inauguration of the new president of that country, Javier Milei, in addition to inciting violence, referred to the death of the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on April 28, 1945 and his public display hanging face down, in Piazza Loreto in Milan, the next day. Abascal began his intervention in Italian on Sunday, but quickly switched to Spanish, allowing himself to joke about it: “I will not speak in Italian, because they already misunderstand me when I speak in Spanish. The sinister media and politics have manipulated and twisted my words to make a violent caricature and lynch me in the public square. I know that this manipulation has reached Italy,” he lamented. “I do not wish anyone, not even a corrupt and a traitor, to be hanged by their feet. And that is something that disgusts me every time it has happened in history,” he insisted, perhaps in a wink to some followers of Mussolini who were in the audience, such as the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa (he has a bust of the dictator in at home). “Others like that, those who do not respect human life, from its origin to its natural extension.”

The president of VOX, Santiago Abascal (left), and the president of Tesla and X (Twitter), Elon Musk (right), this Saturday at Atreju, the Brothers of Italy youth festival. VOX/EFE

Abascal praised Meloni and his arrival to the Italian Government. “Today all of Europe looks at Italy. Because of the need to have deep roots that never freeze and keep us firm and upright,” he noted, quoting one of the phrases of The Lord of the rings, the work of JRR Tolkien that so excites the Brothers of Italy militancy and Meloni herself. “Roots, family and homeland. It's what we need. And freedom to proclaim them and no shame to defend them because they are threatened. “They hate us and our civilization.”

Santiago Abascal was received as a true star in the political firmament of the European extreme right. The Vox leader was reserved a place of honor at the closing of Atreju, the days that have already become a space for transversal political debate. The guests also span the spectrum of the left and the business world. This year, in fact, Flavio Briatore and tycoon Elon Musk attended, appearing on stage with his son to demand that the birth rate increase. Abascal also referred to him in his speech. “This is not the time to regret, it is the time to believe again. And hope is not enough, as Elon Musk said yesterday.” The day before, the leader of Vox and Elon Musk were chatting about “freedom of expression.”

Santiago Abascal, during his speech this Sunday in Italy. LaPresse / Roberto Monaldo (LaPresse)

The harmony between Abascal and Meloni is complete. The prime minister holds him in high regard and she was convinced that, after the July 23 elections in Spain, she would have a new partner in a European government. The failure of Vox and the investiture of Pedro Sánchez was a bucket of cold water that has not yet been fully digested. Meloni, in fact, has not yet congratulated the new president of the Government of Spain, while he has done so with other leaders such as the Argentine Javier Milei. Furthermore, diplomatic correction was not taken into account when Meloni received Abascal just on the day that Pedro Sánchez was sworn in and the Vox leader maintained that there had been a coup d'état.

