Vox solemnized this Sunday what its leaders had been suggesting in recent days: that it offers the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the votes of his 33 deputies in Congress so that he can be sworn in as Prime Minister without demanding anything in return. The ultra party has made this offer explicit to through a statement in which he justifies giving his votes to the PP to prevent Pedro Sánchez from being invested “by the hand of all the enemies of Spain.”

“The 33 Vox deputies would support a constitutional majority in the lower house that allows the formation of a government that avoids such threats. Vox will not be anyone’s excuse or the impediment to avoid a government of those who seek to destroy the foundations of the Constitution,” the statement proclaimed.

After the elections of 23-J, the ultra leader, Santiago Abascal, blamed Feijóo for the fact that the sum of PP and his party had not achieved an absolute majority and blamed his electoral fiasco (Vox lost 19 of its 52 seats) to the demobilization of the right-wing electorate caused by the triumphalism of the popular leader and the “whitening” of the PSOE with its “permanent offers of pact”. Abascal was willing to support the investiture of Feijóo, but he put an impossible condition: that he convince four or five socialist deputies to support him. In addition, he made it clear that Vox would never add their votes to an investiture in which the PNV was a part, thus ruling out the only arithmetic formula that could give Feijóo victory.

After the private interview that Abascal and Feijóo had at the end of July, and which was revealed a week later, the Vox leader changed his speech and stated that his party would not be “an obstacle to avoid a government of national destruction”, without adding conditions or tags. It is, in reality, a toast to the sun, since the PNV has made it clear that it will not support the investiture of Feijóo and it is not foreseeable that any socialist deputy will break the voting discipline.

“If Feijóo had any chance of being invested, then Vox would put conditions; among others, to enter the Government, as in Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, Extremadura and Aragón ”, admit sources close to the ultra party. In fact, the solemn announcement that Vox is giving Abascal its 33 deputies comes 48 hours after both parties have signed the pact to form a coalition government in Aragon and while they hold their own, with the threat of electoral repetition included, on the Government of Murcia.

Although it does not have practical consequences, the free offer of Vox’s 33 votes for the inauguration of Feijóo seals the pact between the two parties and opens the door for both to join forces to prevent the left from having a majority in the Congress Table of the Deputies, that the next 17 will be constituted, thus forging a common front of the right and the extreme right for the legislature that is about to begin.

The president of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has been quick to greet the offer of Vox’s votes to his inauguration as “an advance in the direction of recognizing the electoral results and in the field of constitutionalism.” Feijóo, who has participated in the Albariño wine festival in Cambados (Pontevedra), has opted for a lone government of the PP based on a broad and constitutional agreement”, as opposed to a “Government of 24 parties”, as he has described a possible Executive of Pedro Sánchez, or to the blockade and the repetition of elections.

Feijóo’s words are a nod to Vox, a party of which he said during the campaign that it was an “unreliable” partner and which he now presents as part of “constitutionalism”. In reality, Vox is a constitutional party, since it claims to abide by the Constitution, but not constitutionalist, since it does not share some of its basic postulates: for example, for the ultra party, sovereignty does not reside in the Spanish people but in the Spanish nation.