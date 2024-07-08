Vox raises the tone in its pressure on the PP so that it does not accept the distribution of immigrant minors without family protection whose arrival in the Canary Islands has overwhelmed its reception resources. The leader of the ultra party, Santiago Abascal, warned this Monday that “all regional governments that do not use all political and legal means to prevent the distribution of unaccompanied foreign minors will be considered broken.” “If the PP in any of these regions wants to sit down and negotiate with the government, it will be considered broken.” [el presidente Pedro] Sánchez should tell us about that now and we will abandon those governments immediately,” he stressed.

Abascal has linked the distribution of unaccompanied foreign minors with “the distribution of insecurity throughout Spain” and has assured that his party will not be “complicit in robberies, machete attacks and rapes”. To illustrate this link, he has read ten news headlines about crimes allegedly committed by immigrants. Although he has not mentioned the origin of these news items, eight of them belonged to The Iberosphere Gazettewhich is not a media outlet but Vox’s propaganda body.

Abascal had already warned two weeks ago that the coalition governments he maintains with the PP in Castilla y León, Aragón, Extremadura, the Valencian Community and Murcia would be at risk if their executives did not do “everything in their power to combat illegal immigration and the pull effect”, but then he did not expressly threaten to break up, as he did this Monday in a press conference that was full of reproaches and disqualifications against the leader of the right, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The threat comes just 48 hours before the Sectoral Conference on Children and Adolescents is to be held in Tenerife, where the regional governments must agree on the future of the more than 5,000 unaccompanied minors who have arrived in the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. The central government agreed with the Canarian executive, of which the PP is a member, that when 150% of the resources of an autonomous region are occupied, the minors will be distributed among the remaining regions based on criteria such as GDP, per capita income or those already taken in.

According to the draft decree being prepared by the Government, the number of unaccompanied foreign children and adolescents arriving in Spain has grown by 221.4% in the last eight years. The Sectoral Conference on Children and Adolescents agreed in 2022 and 2023 to transfer 774 unaccompanied minors to the Peninsula, according to the same document.

In contrast to Abascal’s threat, Núñez Feijóo again guaranteed this Monday the “solidarity” of the autonomous communities governed by the PP in the reception of foreign minors, but always within their “capacity”. “I do not know what the parties in Catalonia or the Government are going to do, what I can assure you is that the practice we have had and I understand that it continues to be is to be supportive in the reception of minors [extranjeros no acompañados] “As long as we have the capacity in the autonomous communities to receive them, to treat them and to take care of them. No one can give what they do not have,” said the leader of the PP in Barcelona. “The communities will make available to the central government, which does not have a migration policy, and to the Canary Islands government, their capacity to care for minors,” Feijóo guaranteed.

The regional PP barons do not believe that Vox is going to carry out its threat and abandon the regional ministries it occupies in the regional coalition governments. “Let them break up if they have the balls,” says a PP official. “They are very comfortable in the governments. It would be very good for us.” [que se fueran] If we already have the budgets approved,” added the leader.

The national management of the Madrid-based Calle Génova does not expect a break-up either and maintains that it will defend the reception of minors arriving in the Canary Islands, provided that the Government provides sufficient resources to the autonomous regions. And that without touching the Immigration Law to make the distribution obligatory.

The Popular Party is trying to position itself in an intermediate position between that defended by Pedro Sánchez’s Executive – which has agreed with the Government of the Canary Islands, of which the PP is also a part, to make the distribution between the communities compulsory – and the position of Vox, which is against any type of distribution of minors. However, the PP has not yet been able to reach a common position for all its autonomous communities and sources from Génova assure that the party will not attend the sectoral meeting on Wednesday with a single position, but that each regional government will defend its own interests.

Vox had already threatened to break up the coalition government with the PP in Aragon if its president, Jorge Azcón, agreed to accept the reception of minors in his community, but ultimately did not do so. Abascal considers that his presence in the regional coalition governments with the PP is one of the greatest assets of his party. However, this time his threat has gone further than ever before, so he will need the PP barons with whom he shares a government to make some gesture that shows that they have opposed by all means the reception of minors in order to justify his backtracking.

The leader of the far-right party has clarified that what he expects from his regional partners in the PP is that they oppose “by all legal means” the distribution of children and adolescents. If they agree to collaborate with this measure, he warns, there will be “complicity and collaborationism” with the Government of Pedro Sánchez, according to his words, and the situation will be unsustainable for his party.

