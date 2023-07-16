Santiago Abascal has charged this Sunday against the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for his messages to the PSOE and the PNV and has warned that the approach of Genoa to both formations “anticipates problems” for the pacts that they have to reach after the elections of the next 23-J.

The Vox leader has made reference to Feijóo’s idea of ​​adding a number of seats close to an absolute majority that allows him to govern alone with the support of the PNV or the Canary Islands Coalition. «Faced with this increasingly harmful left, we see a Mr. Feijóo a little more clueless every day. It is surprising that being so centrist he is so unfocused », he has warned from Leganés, where he has participated this Sunday in an act with delegates from the Solidarity union.

Likewise, the Basque leader has reminded Feijóo that the PP governs “in many regions” with Vox, which he now says “does not seem like a reliable partner.” “The mistake is huge, it increases every day and for us it is more than worrying,” he asserted.

With this, Abascal has insisted on accusing the leader of the ‘popular’ of being “more concerned” with winning Vox than with winning the PSOE. “That anticipates problems after July 23”, he has warned, however guaranteeing that Vox continues “with an outstretched hand” and “others” will be responsible if it is not possible to reach agreements.