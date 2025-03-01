Abascal criticizes European leaders and comes out in Trump’s defense after their anger with Zelenski: “An international position has never been so easy”

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, leaves again in defense of the president of the USA, Donald Trump, this time after the tense meeting that ended in anger with his homonym Ukranian, Volodimir Zelenski, about the war in Ukraine. The leader of the extreme right party has loaded against European leaders such as Pedro Sánchez, Ursula von der Leyen or Emmanuel Macron for showing his support for Zelenski after the meeting and has accused them of celebrating “the continuity of the war”, after the US president sparkles the Ukrainian who was “playing with the third World War.” “They are willing to keep dying Ukrainians just to try to wear Trump,” said Abascal in X.

Trump’s Abascal submission opens a new gap in Vox

The visit of the Ukrainian president to the White House ended with the breakdown of the negotiations after a heated conversation in the Oval Office, broadcast live. Zelenski had to face the recriminations of both the vice president, JD Vance, and President Trump, who came to accuse him of “playing with World War third.”

The response of the European leaders was immediate and unanimous in their support to the Ukrainian leader and in rejection of US president’s behavior. Through the social network X, the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, was one of the first to leave Volodimir Zelenski. “Ukraine, Spain is with you,” Sánchez wrote, also in English and in Ukrainian.

The publication of Abascal in X directly appeals to Sánchez and European leaders as the object of their criticism: “The main interest of Spain is to get rid of all that patrulea of ​​progress progress, from Úrsula to Sánchez (passing through all others), who threaten our security, our prosperity and our freedom.” In the same publication, he insists on the support of Donald Trump as the only valid mediator in the negotiations for peace in Ukraine: “They know that only Trump can help Ukraine to defend himself and rebuild.” “An international position has never been so easy.”

The explicit support of Vox’s leader to Donald Trump’s decisions in foreign policy has caused serious cracks in the unit of the party. In Vox not only an internal critical current is growing, but some of its most faithful collaborators are publicly showing their rejection of the idolatry of Abascal towards the president of the United States.

On Tuesday, the General of the Infantry Brigade Agustín Rosety, one of the star signings of Abascal for the 2019 elections, announced to his closest relatives that he left Vox precisely because he did not agree with the course of international policy that the management had adopted. The military had been launching harsh criticism into the social network X to Abascal for his follow -up to Trump in all his decisions, despite being contrary to what the party had defended until then. Rosety said Abascal had become Trump’s “Lamebotas.”

Rosety is not the only one. Eurodiputados such as Hermann Tertsch or Juan Carlos Girauta have raised the voice against Trump for calling the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski “dictator”. In a post he later tried to clarify, Tretsch said that this attack on Zelenski was “President Trump’s first blur” and an “unnecessary diatribe” against Ukrainian president.

The last to uncheck has been Javier Ortega Smith, current Vox spokesman at the Madrid City Council and one of the founders of the party. The Madrid deputy and councilor, who on previous occasions has not hidden his discomfort with the dome of the party of which he was vice president, awarded an interview with Onda Madrid on Wednesday in which he acknowledged that he has “felt betrayed and deceived by Vox” at different times.

“You should not buy all Trump policies or miss freedom to criticize what harms Spain,” he said.