The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, jumps off the stage after a rally this Sunday in the Murcia bullring. Marcial Guillen (EFE)

Santiago Abascal has kicked off Vox’s pre-campaign for the regional and municipal elections on May 28, charging against his old party, the PP, which he has said is “the PSOE ten years late.” In the Murcia bullring, where he has gathered more than 10,000 people, he has assured that “the problem of the PP is that it has run out of credit, it only has debts with the Spanish, which it has been accumulating in recent years ”.

The Vox leader has accused the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of not supporting the demonstrations promoted by his party, nor his appeals before the Constitutional Court, nor his criminal complaints against Sánchez nor the motion of censure with which he has been threatening for some time. two months and of which he has not offered any news. “Faced with one of the worst governments in the history of Spain, there is nothing” of the PP, he has emphasized. “They can tell us that we have made a mistake, but not that we have stayed with our arms crossed”, he has complained. “They are never. Except in the Goya. They are there, even if they dedicate an award to the pro-ETarra Fermín Muguruza”, he added, referring to the attendance of the president of the PP at the Spanish film awards gala, in which the Basque director was one of the nominees, but did not get a prize.

Abascal is usually very careful with Feijóo because, as he recalled this Sunday, he leads a party with which Vox will have to come to terms “at some point.” However, just over three months after the appointment with the polls, his objective is to retain the loyalty of an electorate nourished mainly by ex-voters of the PP who in the last municipal and regional elections turned their backs on the Vox candidates.

The PP, he assured today, is “a center-left party” that only aspires to “inherit” the power of the PSOE and that has assumed the proposals of the left. As proof, he has cited the fact that Feijóo has complied with the Constitutional ruling on the abortion law that has rejected the appeal that his own party presented in 2010. “Now only Vox remains to defend the most defenseless,” he has said, provoking the applause of the most anti-abortionists. His attacks have not only been directed against the president of the PP, but also against his campaign spokesperson, Borja Semper, and in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, who has been labeled a “cockroach” by the public.

Abascal has remained silent in the face of the insult, which has not been out of place in an environment previously heated by a video with insults against the Prime Minister. The leader of Vox himself has denied the news that he has expedited his candidate for the presidency of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, for calling former regional deputies from his party “rats”. “He has fallen short”, he has added between laughs.

Vox had turned to make the act a success, chartering buses from different parts of Spain and mobilizing their public officials. Murcia is not only the only autonomous community in which it won the general elections of November 2019, but also a paid territory that in recent weeks has revived the call water war, which pits it against Castilla-La Mancha for the reduction in the flow of the Tajo-Segura transfer. “The water has to reach the last corner of Spain. Whatever it is”, Abascal said, to applause. But the full has not been complete. Although the start of the event was delayed for half an hour, the organization claiming that there were still people in line to enter, the stands behind the stage have remained empty and so has the broadside, the covered upper tribune in the square.

The 13 Vox candidates to preside over autonomous communities and cities have risen to the stage: ten men and three women. Many of them are councilors (such as those of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Aragón, Asturias or Murcia) and only one (Balearic Islands) already sits in an autonomous Assembly. The most notable absence has been that of Navarra, where Vox has not yet designated a candidate and has not even clarified whether it intends to run, given the need to compete with the PP and UPN for the vote of the Spanish right.

Along the same lines of opening a gap against the PP, the leader of Vox in Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has charged against the president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, whom she has accused of subsidizing the “seafood unions” with 100 million ( as he calls class unions), while he has no money to pay doctors; and to maintain in force “liberticidal laws that corrupt our children”, alluding to the LGTB law of the Community of Madrid that prohibits discriminating against anyone based on their sexual orientation.

All in all, the target of the biggest diatribes by the Vox leaders have been the media, which they have accused of wanting to “destroy” their party. Abascal has especially complained about the criticism of those newspapers and stations that he considers “directed and financed by the PP”, as part of the internal struggle for the right-wing electorate. “We will arrive [al Gobierno] without them and we will arrive against them, if necessary ”, he said.

Vox’s public attacks against the press have been a constant since its inception, which has generated tense situations between its followers and journalists. In the act this Sunday, Vox has denied accreditation to numerous media outlets, including EL PAÍS.