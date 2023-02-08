The economist Ramón Tamames, last June in Madrid. Marshal (EFE)

The Vox leader continues to try to attract the PP to join a motion of no confidence against Pedro Sánchez, although at the moment he is pricking the bone. For this purpose, Santiago Abascal called Alberto Núñez Feijóo a few days ago to tell him that he was going to propose the economist Ramón Tamames as a candidate for the presidency of the Government, according to sources close to the PP leader, who still does not see the initiative. Feijóo told Abascal that he continues to think that the motion will only benefit Pedro Sánchez, but despite this he will not oppose it and chooses to abstain. The PP, yes, does not like the candidacy of Tamames at all, which in the popular leadership is defined as “nonsense.” Feijóo, also in contact with the former leader of the PCE in recent days, tried to dissuade him from showing up. “If I were your father, I would not let you do it,” Feijóo even told Tamames, 89, in a telephone conversation.

Despite the fact that the motion is a Vox proposal with which the PP has nothing to do in principle, the popular leader has been in contact in recent weeks with Abascal and with the possible candidate of the extreme right. Feijóo had lunch with Tamames in January, before finding out about his possible candidacy, and later spoke with him on the phone, once it was learned that Vox wanted to propose him as a candidate for Prime Minister. However, according to the PP leader’s version, his objective was to try to get the economist not to accept the commission from Vox. He asked for his opinion and Feijóo told him that he thought it was nonsense, and urged him to think if he was going to be able to endure 12 hours of debate in Congress. He reminded him that Parliament has nothing to do with the one that Tamames knew in his time as a deputy, because now there are more than a dozen parliamentary groups and he would have to reply to all of them.

Feijóo is especially upset with the candidacy of the former communist leader, and those around him even say that the Vox motion has become something too “folkloric” with that proposal. The leader of the PP believes that the initiative, and even more so with Tamames as a candidate, will be an “opportunity for the PSOE” and will bring “a victory” to Pedro Sánchez, in addition to allowing him to change the public conversation, which is now focused on the government’s problems with law of only yes is yes.

But Tamames, according to PP sources, gave no sign of intending to retire and, instead, asked Feijóo to “trust him more” and told him that he was willing to make “an opinion” on the situation in Spain. “I won’t die peacefully if I don’t,” he came to tell Feijóo. The leader of the PP believes that the motion of no confidence with Tamames as candidate is not typical of a country like Spain, which is “a serious country.”

At the moment, Vox has not yet confirmed Tamames as a candidate for the motion, and the octogenarian economist has not taken a step forward either. In the PP they believe that the ideal scenario would be for Vox to use a resignation from Tamames as an excuse to give up the initiative. But sources from the far-right party quoted by EFE assure that the motion goes ahead and will be registered this February, and that their intention is for it to be debated before Easter, so that it does not overlap with the election campaign. regional and municipal in May.

