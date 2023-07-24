The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has blamed the PP candidate, Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, for the “failure of the alternative”, the coalition government between the two parties that he aspired to build. In an ironic tone, Abascal has congratulated Feijóo not only for having won the elections, but also because he will not depend on his party to get to La Moncloa, “as he also wanted”, and he has wondered if the PP president will now maintain his offer to the PSOE to abstain and let him govern.

In an appearance without questions at the headquarters of his party, flanked by the leaders of Vox, Abascal has attributed the fiasco to the “demobilization” of the right-wing electorate, caused by the “whitening” of the socialist government that Núñez Feijóo would have caused with his offers of pacts to the PSOE, his decision not to attend the debate with four on TVE or the distribution of ministries before winning the elections. He has also accused the media of “demonizing his party” and “rigging the polls” and has said that, with their calls for a useful vote, the right-wing press “has succeeded in making the alternative fail”. Although he has acknowledged that in this Vox campaign he has not suffered the harassment of the previous ones, he has alleged that he has suffered “more manipulation.” In any case, he has said he is prepared “both to make opposition and for an electoral repetition” and has warned that Pedro Sánchez could block the investiture of a new president or even be re-elected with a greater weight of the votes of “communists, separatists and terrorists”.

What he has not done in any case is self-criticism, despite the fact that Vox has lost 19 seats, 36% of those it had. The fall has been especially resounding in Castilla y León, the community where the ultra party has been ruling since April 2022 in coalition with the PP and where it has lost five of its 6 deputies, going from 16.8 to 13.7% of the votes, well below the 17.6% it achieved in the regional elections. The blow is especially hard because Vox had always set the Castilian-Leonese government as a model for the rest of Spain and its vice president, Juan García-Gallardo, has played a particularly active role in this campaign.

Vox has also lost three seats in Andalusia, two in Madrid, the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha or one in Murcia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Extremadura. In Catalonia it maintains its two seats, but it is no longer the hegemonic force of the Spanish right, as the PP doubles its number of votes and triples its number of seats. He also loses the first position he had in Murcia and Ceuta in the 2019 general elections and the PP beat him in Almería, contrary to what happened four years ago. His consolation is that he continues to be the third political force, leading Sumar by two seats.

The most painful thing, however, has been to verify that Vox will not be “decisive”, as Abascal claimed, since its 33 deputies do not serve to complete an absolute majority with the PP’s 136, so the sum of both is not enough to build the “alternative” to the left-wing government that the ultra leader has been offering Feijóo the entire campaign without getting him to pick up the gauntlet. Vox had already assumed that it would not revalidate the 52 deputies it obtained in the last generals, as the polls it has carried out in recent weeks indicated, even though its rallies continued to gather more public than the other parties, but it did not expect such a strong fall, let alone be reduced to irrelevance. By not reaching fifty deputies, Abascal will not even have in his hand the instrument to file appeals before the Constitutional Court alone, which he has used profusely in the previous legislature.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Vox supporters, in front of the Madrid headquarters, during the scrutiny. Jaime Villanueva

After his brief appearance before the press, Abascal has gone up to a rostrum to harangue a little more than a hundred followers gathered in the street where Vox’s headquarters are, before whom he has acknowledged “concerned” about the electoral result and to whom he has said, more clearly than before the dam, that it is “very likely that there will be a repetition of the election.” “Let no one have any doubt that we are going to resist,” he proclaimed.

In the morning, when he went to vote, Abascal had already put on the bandage before the injury, assuring that “any result that Vox obtains in these circumstances will be a heroic result.” Despite the fact that Vox has participated in the same television debates as the other parties, except for the PP and the PSOE, whose candidates Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had a face-to-face on Antena 3; and that Abascal has refused interviews with numerous media outlets (including those of the PRISA Group, editor of EL PAÍS), he assured that his party has had “everything against it, an opposition from the majority of the media and political adversaries installed in the lies, demonization and twisting of the Vox message”.

More information

Abascal has followed the counting of the votes from the top floor of the headquarters, surrounded by his closest collaborators. The only one who has shown his face in these long hours has been the Secretary General, Ignacio Garriga, who, shortly after the polls closed, made a few brief statements in which he did not want to comment on the estimates given by the polls and has underlined Vox’s willingness to “enforce” its votes “without giving them away” to the PP. At that time, he still did not know that the value of those votes, due to being insufficient, was going to depreciate throughout the night.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.