The ties between the ultra-Spanish party Vox and the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, are becoming increasingly closer. The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, traveled to Buenos Aires this weekend to attend Milei’s inauguration and met with him on the eve of the transfer of command. “Delightful reunion in Buenos Aires with the already president of the Argentine Nation, Javier Milei,” the Vox leader wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Abascal wanted to make it clear that the harmony between the two remains despite Milei’s change of speech, who has eradicated from his public messages the insults against “shitty lefties” and “murderous communists” that made him known in Argentina and that he maintained until well into the electoral campaign. “Irrevocably twinned in the cultural and political battle for freedom and against leftist ruin,” Abascal described in a tweet which he has accompanied with a photo of the two with their thumbs up. The leader of La Libertad Avanza retweeted the message later on his social networks.

The relationship between Abascal and Milei has intensified since the Argentine economist launched the presidential race. Milei participated in October 2022 in the great party of the Spanish ultra party, at the Madrid Trade Fair. A Vox delegation made up of the director of the Disenso foundation, Jorge Martín Frías, and the Madrid Forum, Eduardo Cader, both linked to the ultra party, traveled to Buenos Aires for the second presidential round. Frías and Cader were received by Milei on the same election night that his resounding victory was announced.

The initial link was the elected vice president, Victoria Villarruel. In August 2019, the then general secretary of Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, participated in an event with Villarruel at the Círculo Militar of Buenos Aires, in which both defended the need to wage “the cultural battle” to the left. Villarruel then presided over the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV), which minimized the crimes of the Argentine military junta, as Vox did in Spain with those of the Franco regime. Milei adopted Villarruel’s speech during the electoral campaign, contradicted by judicial rulings that have condemned the systematic extermination plan carried out by the military regime.

Milei refuses to identify as far-right, but cultivates ties with some of the world’s leading figures of this movement, such as the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, also present in Buenos Aires, and the American Donald Trump, who has expressed his intention to travel to the capital later. Argentina. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Víktor Orbán, will also be present at this Sunday’s inauguration.

