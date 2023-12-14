The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, this Thursday destroyed the argument of his PP counterpart, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, that he could have reached La Moncloa if he had accepted the conditions of Junts to favor his investiture, as Pedro did. Sanchez. “I supported the investiture of Mr. Feijóo,” said Abascal. during an interview on Telecinco. “I have heard Mr. Feijóo tell Mr. Sánchez 'I could have been president if I had made an agreement with Junts' and I have not come out to tell him 'you would not be president because Vox would prevent you from being president if you had made an agreement with Junts' because I understand that “It was a rhetorical expression.”

Before acknowledging that Feijóo's investiture was impossible, because the votes of Vox and Junts were incompatible, Abascal has not hidden his displeasure with the PP leader for having condemned his statements in Argentina, where he said that the Spanish people would end up wanting to see Pedro Sánchez hanging by his feet. “I stand by the words I said point by point,” he assured the Vox leader. However, Abascal has denied, as he has done in recent days, that this phrase was a threat and has assured that it was “a colloquial expression.”

Abascal has assured that, unlike Feijóo, he does not ask for forgiveness from the left, but has clarified that he does not want the President of the Government to be lynched, as his phrase suggested, but rather “that he have a fair trial and be convicted for what he committed.” is doing”.

In addition to the PP's censure of Abascal's words, the Government considered his demonstrations to be “extremely serious.” In fact, the PSOE registered a complaint this Wednesday with the State Attorney General's Office against the deputy and president of Vox for what they consider an alleged hate crime, according to sources from the prosecutor's office. Since Abascal is a qualified person, due to his status as a congressman, the power to analyze the content of the complaint and initiate investigation proceedings corresponds to the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office. If, after analyzing the content of the complaint, the Prosecutor's Office understands that there are indications of a crime, it will carry out the procedures to verify the facts and determine criminal responsibility. Once the investigation procedures are concluded, the Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to file a complaint or complaint before the Supreme Court or, on the contrary, to file the proceedings initiated, in the event that it understands that there is no evidence of a crime.

