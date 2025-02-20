The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has accused the “bureaucrats” of Brussels of “Facilitate Putin’s aggression” To Ukraine, while he has loaded against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for “paying” the bombs that Russia launches and buying the “double of gas that she bought before the war.”

This has been expressed by the VOX leader this Thursday during his speech at the ‘Conservative Party Action Conference’ (CPAC), the conservative summit in the United States, which has been held in Washington, where he has warned that the “bureaucrats” of Brussels that “cling to their armchairs” They intend to bring society to a “total war”.

“The same ones that gave Russia the possibility of invading Ukraine, the same ones that facilitated the aggression of Putin condemning us to the energy dependence,” Abascal has launched, for an act immediately, Criticize Sánchez for his next visit to kyiv (Ukraine) When three years after the beginning of the conflict.

«Now, the president of the government of my country travels to kyiv, to Ukraine, but will not do it to tell the Ukrainians that the bombs that Russia launches pay them. Yeah, Sánchez pays themwhich buys Russia twice as much gas from the war, and, with that money that the popular and the European socialists have given, they have also financed the war on Putin, ”he said.









[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]