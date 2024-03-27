In a few days, the Abarth brand will celebrate its 75th anniversary, a milestone that once again confirms this car manufacturer's ability to make enthusiasts all over the world dream. To worthily celebrate this important anniversary, the Stellantis Heritage department has decided to set up a temporary exhibition at its Heritage Hub, using the precious company collection and the support of private collectors who have generously donated their vintage cars.

The appointment

The exhibition, located at the entrance to the Turin museum complex, presents 38 examples from private collectors and Abarth cars owned by Stellantis. You can admire iconic models, from the first Fiat 500 developed by Carlo Abarth, which conquered six speed and duration records on the Monza circuit in 1958, to the legendary Abarth 1000 of the Sixties, up to the brand new Abarth 695 75th Anniversario. The latter is a special edition that pays homage to the history of the Scorpion and the famous 1.4 T-Jet engine, from which the limited edition of 1,368 exclusive examples derives, corresponding to the displacement of the engine itself (1,368 cc).

Heritage Hub ready for the show

The exhibition dedicated to Abarth also continues in the internal spaces of the Heritage Hub, where other vintage Abarth cars are kept, often less visited by tourists, as they are located in less frequented areas of the museum. This exhibition therefore represents a unique opportunity to admire these authentic “jewels” of world motoring, thanks to an evocative setup which highlights their uniqueness in terms of design, technological innovation and sporting successes. And to make this anniversary even more engaging, the Heritage team has created a special surprise for visitors to the exhibition.

We start on April 12th

The exhibition dedicated to the Abarth brand will be open to the public for approximately three months, starting from April 12th, and it will be possible to visit it by purchasing a ticket for the guided tour of the Heritage Hub. More information, reservations and ticket purchases are available at the following link.