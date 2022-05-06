Abarth goes back to his own Community to start shaping the models of the future. After letting the fans choose what the sound of the engine should have been, the Scorpion house again requested a consultation from the fans on the color that will distinguish the livery of tomorrow’s Abarths: the Community, which had expressed its opinion on the occasion of the first sound survey. in about 120,000 preferences, he will be able to choose whether to vote for the color Acid Yellow or Poison Bluetwo electrifying shades that recall the racing aspect of the brand.

The Acid Yellow color is inspired by the adrenaline-pumping experience of Abarth sports driving and is traditionally associated with the creative energy that gives life and illuminates the future: the designers of the Scorpion brand wanted to create a pure and “poisonous” livery that would stand out the small sports car in the urban environment, for a final result that is reminiscent of a electrified lightning bolt. The Poison Blue color, on the other hand, represents on the one hand a a clear tribute to racing cars of the Scorpion (like the legendary 131 Rally), and projects the brand from the other towards the mobility of the future, in full respect of its values ​​and styles. The over 160,000 members of the Abarth Community will now be able to vote between these two liveries: just access the official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages of the brand, where the online tool will be present that will allow enthusiasts to express their preference on the launch color of the new ones. Abarth.