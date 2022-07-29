The version Abarth from Fiat Pulsea highly successful car in the Brazilian market, will have a sporting commitment to support the Formula 4 championship. Starting from the second round of the season, the vehicle it will become the official safety car of the serieswhich is officially called F4 Brazilian Championship Powered by Abarth Certified by FIA.

Developed for the Brazilian market and expected on the roads this semester, Abarth Pulse is the first Scorpion SUV which features several totally new parts, developed for best performance. Details that allow the Abarth Pulse to reach 100 km / h in less than 8 seconds and reach a top speed of over 210 km / h.

Abarth Pulse will make its debut on the circuit of Interlagos: the Formula 1 title has been awarded several times in Sao Paulo and the young talents of Brazilian Formula 4 will be busy for a double round. On the circuit there will be 16 drivers divided into the four teams facing the first season of the F4 Brazilian Championship Powered by Abarth. The program includes two free practice sessions on Friday 29 July at 8.35 and 10.40 in addition to qualifying which will start at 15.40. Two races on Saturday 30 July at 9.38 and 14.33 before the grand final on Sunday 31 July with the third and final race that will start at 11.33 live, like the other two races, on the social and YouTube channels of the Brazilian series.

Abarth’s arrival on the Brazilian market further certifies the great importance that this country has within the Fiat and Stellantis strategy. Similarly to what happens in Italy in terms of results above all, Fiat-branded cars really give the Brazilians their own; so giving them an extra version of Pulse was almost a necessary step in terms of marketing. In addition, the more global presence of Abarth will give more space to a brand that in terms of size and ‘circulation’ is essentially the last on the list at Stellantis: just give it more chances.