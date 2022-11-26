The launch of Abarth Pulse has aroused the interest of motorists at an international level, not only in Brazil but also in Europe with various customers of Fiat and the Scorpion who wondered why the Italian brand’s SUV was not also designed for the Old Continent market where there is no actually to the range of the Stellantis brand a model with these characteristics. To answer the question was Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Abarth who, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new Abarth 500e, spoke about the future plans of the Scorpion brand and the fact that we will never see Pulse in Italy or in any other market on our continent.

“In itself it would also be a very good idea – commented Francois –, but how are we going to sell Pulse here? There are a whole series of homologation problems concerning the platform, the polluting emissions of the engine, the safety standards. That car is designed for South America. And I don’t think it’s appropriate to make the Tipo Abarth”. For now, therefore, there is no space to see this model on European roads which will in any case be crossed by various other Scorpion cars, as confirmed by the manager of the Stellantis group himself.

The new Abarth Pulse is equipped with a Turbo 270 engine. This is the 1.3 turbo T4 engine from the European range, capable of delivering 185 HP and 270 Nm of torque which allow it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds (ethanol version), with a top speed of 215 km/h (on ethanol), with a power-to-weight ratio of 6.9 kg/hp. Developed on the MLA platform, the Pulse Abarth features special upgrades, such as a new gearbox calibration that makes gear changes faster and sportier. The suspension offers greater stability and handling, with springs and shock absorbers up to 13% stiffer. The front suspension received a new layout and now features a larger stabilizer bar for greater stability. Torsional stiffness has been increased in the rear axle (+15%). Body roll is also 10% smaller, which helps keep the height up. Abarth Pulse can already be ordered in Brazil, with a price starting from 149,990 Brazilian realsaround 26,878 euros at the current exchange rate.