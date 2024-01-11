Abarth are quite picky when it comes to power. For example, the power of the Abarth 500e is not 114 but 113.7 kW. They do call a round 155 hp. For the strongest car that Abarth has ever built, the brand again leaves it at a round number. The upcoming Abarth 600E is coming soon and should produce 240 hp.

As you can see from the pictures, Abarth is still busy testing the car. The brand has not yet named a name for the new car, but it appears that this will be the Abarth 600E. In the press release, the brand speaks about 'an engine' with extremely high performance. Will Abarth send 240 hp to the front wheels?

What is the strongest Abarth ever built?

In the 1970s, Abarth and Fiat worked on a racing car called 2000 SE 027. With 280 hp, it had to be the strongest Abarth ever. Unfortunately, money ran out during development and the racer was never at the start of an official race. That makes the Abarth 695 Biposto the strongest Fiat with scorpion logo to date. That car sends 190 hp to the front wheels.

For the upcoming Abarth, the brand is working with Stellantis' motorsport division. This group of employees is involved in Formula E, WEC and rally cars for customer teams. Together with Abarth, the motorsport employees have developed a modified version of the existing EV platform called Perfo-eCMP.

Furthermore, the suspension has been tuned more sportily and they have installed a different limited slip differential and larger brake discs. Then there are extra sporty tires for extra grip, but also for an improved range. A special combination. Due to the damping material in the tires, you should hear the rubber less. The brand has not yet announced when we will see the strongest Abarth in full.