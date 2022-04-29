Don’t the Germans like the Italian car? This is not always the case. Indeed the brand Abarth scored a double in the eleventh edition of the “Best Brands in All Classes” survey carried out by the German publication Auto Bild. For the fifth time in a row, Scorpio won the title of “Best Design” in the overall ranking, while the model Abarth 595 took first place in the “Smallest Car” category. Here too, for the fourth consecutive year.

The survey saw the participation of 37 car brands marketed in Germany, divided into 14 categories, and more than 55,000 votes were collected. “The final verdict therefore confirms the great passion of the German public towards the design of the Scorpion, which is expressed in strong personality, attention to detail and attention to materials. Hence a unique style in the world which, combined with the proverbial performance, makes every Abarth car special“, Proudly declared the brand now controlled by the Stellantis group.

Today the Abarth offer consists of two models and two power levels – Abarth 595 with 165 hp and Abarth 695 with 180 hp. Starting from these “bases”, the customer can develop the version that best suits their tastes and needs, thanks to four levels of upgrading that enhance the two souls of the brand: for a more marked and sophisticated style there are the 695 Turismo and 595 packs Turismo, while the 695 Competizione and F595 packs ensure a strong racing connotation and are aimed at the most dynamic drivers.

However, Abarth does not focus solely on the present: electrification will soon arrive in its future, an element that will contribute to its survival in the complex world of the automobile, and thanks to the synergies obtained by Stellantis with its global approach, it will have more resources to go and unlock results in other places. Such as Brazil, where he returned to take advantage of the long wave of Fiat’s local success.