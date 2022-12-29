The Scorpion continues to sting in motorsport, with a global presence on three different continents, faithful to the principles of the founder Carlo Abarth, alongside young riders since the very beginning of the brand. It is a 2022 of great numbers that of Formula 4 powered by Abarth. The six national series, which use Tatuus F4 T421 frame and 180 HP Abarth T-Jet 1.4 engine achieved, once again, enormous success, bringing 130 drivers of 41 different nationalities onto the track. 127 races held during 2022 on 30 different circuits in 10 different countries from the Italian F4 Championship, the ADAC Formel 4, the F4 British Championship, the F4 Spanish Championship, the F4 Brazilian Championship and the F4 UAE.

Presence strengthened in 2022 with the new Abarth Pulse, the brand’s first SUV successfully launched in Brazil, which was the official safety car in the F4 Brazilian Championship. The 6 series around the world saw the best talents aged between 15 and 18 compete on the track, which saw 5 different winners from as many countries. The leading driver of the season was Andrea Kimi Antonelli who, between F4 UAE, the Italian F4 Championship and ADAC Formel 4, climbed the top step of the podium 24 times. 16 years old, from Bologna, he was a true globetrotter, participating in 3 championships and gaining an impressive number of victories. In the Italian series, now in its ninth season, no less than 55 drivers, of 28 different nationalities, took part in at least one race, with an average of over 38 cars on the starting grid in each round. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA – Prema Racing) triumphed, taking 13 victories, two second places and 14 pole positions out of the 20 races run, helping his Prema Racing team to establish itself in the team standings.

The sixteen-year-old from Bologna is also the ADAC Formel 4 seventh season champion. Of the 18 races in the German series, 9 were won by Antonelli, who also obtained three second places and 7 pole positions. 33 drivers took to the track in the ADAC series with the seventeen-year-old from Ferrari Driver Academy Rafael Camara (BRA – Prema Racing) taking the rookie title. Also in theADAC Formel 4 victory among the teams for the Italian team Prema Racing. Now in its eighth season, but for the first year powered by an Abarth engine, the F4 British Championship brought 22 drivers to the track from 10 different countries, with an average of more than 16 cars on the track in the 30 races spread over 10 appointments. The final victory went to Alex Dunne (IRL – Hitech GP) who was also vice-champion in the Italian series. The Irishman took 11 victories, two second places and four third places, as well as 10 pole positions, while Ugo Ugochukwu (USA – Carlin) established himself among the rookies, contributing, together with the vice champion, Oliver Gray, to the conquest of the team title for Carlin.

Seventh season, however, for the F4 Spanish Championship which saw 49 riders from 25 different nations compete in the 21 races held between Spain, Portugal and Belgium. Triumph for Nikola Tsolov (BUL – Campos Racing) who took 13 victories, three second places and two third places as well as 15 pole positions. The dominance of the Bulgarian was also certified by the victory among the rookies and in the team standings with Campos Racing.

Premiere and immediately a great success for the F4 Brazilian Championship who, on the circuits of Velocitta, Goiania and Interlagos, competed in the six appointments that crowned Pedro Clerot (BRA – Full Time Sports) as the first Brazilian champion. 16 cars lined up in the South American series for the 18 races of 2022 with Clerot winning 7 times, second four times and awarded the Abarth Pole Position 4 times. The Scorpion in the Brazilian series, in addition to pushing the second generation Tatuus, also brought the new Abarth Pulse, the first Abarth-branded SUV, to the track as the official safety car of the championship. The car, created specifically for the South American market, reaffirmed the concepts dear to the brand, namely the closeness to young drivers and the desire to be increasingly global. More information on the new Abarth Pulse is available at the following links.

Opening the 2022 season was the F4 UAE Championship with 20 races divided into 5 appointments between the Dubai and Abu Dhabi circuits. 40 drivers started the season in the United Arab Emirates with Charlie Wurz (AUT – Prema Racing) overall winner thanks to 2 victories, five second places, three third places and three pole positions. Again with the Italian Prema Racing team, Rafael Camara (BRA – Prema Racing) became rookie champion, contributing to the team’s success also in the UAE series.