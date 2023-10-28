The range Abarth SUV grows in Brazil and after the success of Pulsenow it’s time for Fastback, the SUV Coupé from Fiat. Made in the Stellantis factory in Betim sulla MLA platform dedicated to South America, the Fastback is the second high-wheeled model produced by Abarth.

Abarth Fastback engine

The new Abarth Fastback stands out for its performance. It is equipped with the 1.3 liter Turbo 270 engine 180 HP (petrol) / 185 HP (ethanol) and a couple of 270 Nm.

1.3 liter Abarth Turbo 270 engine

This SUV was custom designed, based on the MLA platform with specific adjustments, including engine and gearbox calibration for quicker and sportier shifts. On the road and on the track it has more precise driving dynamics with more responsive steering, thanks to the wider rims (18″) and lighter and grippier tyres.

The exhaust system was modified with a double bilateral exhaust. The suspension has been improved to ensure greater stability and handling, with less body roll and reduced ground clearance by 5 mm compared to the Fiat Fastback.

Abarth Fastback Fastback on track Fastback on track Fastback on track Fastback on track Front bumper grille Rear luminous signature Alloy wheels Engine compartment Cockpit dashboard Rear passenger seat row Fastback trunk SUV Coupé Fastback by Abarth

The springs were stiffen and the shock absorbers are up to 21% more stable. The front suspension has a new geometry for better handling.

Abarth Fastback performance

Abarth Fastback can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 220 km/h (ethanol). Its power-weight is 7.0 kg/HP. As a true SUV, it has a ground clearance of 215 mm, an approach angle of 20° and a departure angle of 23°. Compared to the new Fiat Fastback, the version developed by Abarth has a response time of up to 49% faster.

The Fastback engine when powered by ethanol releases 185 HP

It has a six-speed automatic transmission and three driving modes: Normal, Manual And Poison, exclusive to the brand, with faster and more responsive response and greater driving fun. Note that Poison mode can be activated via a red button on the steering wheel.

Price, how much does the Abarth SUV cost

The Fastback, the Abarth sports SUV, is available in four body colors and has a list price of 159,990 reaiswhich is equivalent to approximately 30,320 euros at the current exchange rate. This price is almost 40,000 reais (about 7,600 euros) higher than the basic version of the related Fiat model.

Abarth Fastback SUV photo

