The House of the Scorpion has made its fast sporty compact even more special, both outside and in the cockpit. Low price compared to the purchase in the dealership and rich endowment
A special model that becomes even more “Special”, as long as you buy it on the web. Abarth has launched an initiative that allows the purchase of the F595 – but only 165 examples – at a price of 24,950, that is 1,350 euros less than the one on sale in the classic Abarth stores. With an even richer standard equipment and by paying a deposit of 500 euros in the event of a purchase without financing. The next step, after the completion of the operation on the website www.abarth.it, becomes the collection of the car at the dealership. While the “normal” F595 certainly does not go unnoticed with the blue details in contrast to the Record Gray livery, the Speciale version features rear-view mirror caps, front splitter and brake calipers in yellow. The 17 “wheels are also new, in matte black Formula color.
ABARTH F595, SMALL BOMB
–
In the passenger compartment there is the 7 “touch monitor for the Uconnect infotainment system with satellite navigator, accompanied by automatic climate control, parking sensors, rain sensor and twilight sensor. Naturally, there are numerous sporty details, already present on the Abarth F595 presented last year. July, together with the suspension with Koni Fsd suspensions, perforated discs and Record Monza Suprapposto exhaust. The beating heart of the special edition continues to be the 165 HP 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final engine, equipped with the increased Garrett turbocharger with compression ratio geometric at 9: 1. A performance mix that translates into a maximum speed of 218 km / h, and a recovery in fifth gear from 80 to 120 km / h in just 7.8 seconds.
