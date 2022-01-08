A special model that becomes even more “Special”, as long as you buy it on the web. Abarth has launched an initiative that allows the purchase of the F595 – but only 165 examples – at a price of 24,950, that is 1,350 euros less than the one on sale in the classic Abarth stores. With an even richer standard equipment and by paying a deposit of 500 euros in the event of a purchase without financing. The next step, after the completion of the operation on the website www.abarth.it, becomes the collection of the car at the dealership. While the “normal” F595 certainly does not go unnoticed with the blue details in contrast to the Record Gray livery, the Speciale version features rear-view mirror caps, front splitter and brake calipers in yellow. The 17 “wheels are also new, in matte black Formula color.