Nothing has changed. Electric Abarth 500e represents an epochal turning point for the Stellantis brand which officially enters the electrification era with its first battery-powered model, yet this turning point is painted by Olivier Francois, Chief Executive Officer of Fiat & Abarth, as the natural evolution of a brand always devoted to the best possible performance. The number one of the Italian car manufacturer presented the first electric Scorpion for Europe and at the same time also the return of Abarth to Brazil with the introduction of the high-performance version of the Pulse.

“Today we celebrate a milestone in the history of Abarth – began Francois – The debut of the New Abarth 500e is one of the most exciting in the history of the brand: a great novelty for the Abarth range. I like to think it’s a family, so our fanbase will be involved in every step of our electrification journey.” Abarth’s number one then wanted to address the topic of electricity to explain how the arrival of this battery-powered version does not represent a break with the past but rather the continuation of the path started by Carlo Abarth: “You may ask yourself “why electric?”. Well, basically it’s the performance that prompted us to do it: in fact, every modification made to the Abarth aims to obtain the best driving performance. This is exactly the guideline that our founder, Carlo Abarth has always followed. So, from this point of view, nothing has changed: better acceleration, better handling, more fun.”

The arrival of the Abarth 500e will not lead to the extinction of the typical Scorpion soundwith the scratchy noise of the internal combustion engine that will be reproduced by the Sound Generator: “And then there’s Abarth’s legendary signature: its sound. All this will fuel our shift towards a more global presence: the New Abarth Pulse in Brazil is phase 1, then we will see phase 2 when the New Abarth 500e reaches markets beyond Europe, including Japan and Brazil. Put all this together and you get what we call: more Abarth than ever!”.