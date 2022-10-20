The new one makes its debut at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022 Abarth Classiche 1000 SP, production version of the reference concept that was unveiled early last year. The Scorpio brand has therefore chosen the setting for the Paduan event for confirm production plans of this car inspired by the 1966 Fiat Abarth 1000 Sport Prototype: Abarth will produce the new Classiche 1000 SP only on order in a maximum of five units, a real rarity therefore.

The new Abarth Classiche 1000 SP is based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, which is why under the hood hides the same 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 237 hp of total power at 6,000 rpm. At the base of the car is the same hybrid chassis as the 4C, complete with a carbon fiber central cell, while the front of the structure uses aluminum in its construction. The overall weight of this retro-inspired sports car hovers around the 1.074 kg, a mass that still allows it to be very high-performance and capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 km / h. The engine specifications are not the only reason for interest in the performance of this new Classiche 1000 SP: the perforated self-ventilated brake discs at the front with Brembo four-piston calipers and internally ventilated perforated discs at the rear deserve a mention.

Aesthetically speaking, then, the new Abarth Classiche 1000 SP enjoys a radically different appearance compared to that of the 4C, despite sharing similar proportions with the latter. The front appears to be particularly interesting, due to the presence of four small circular lights, the hood with a large air intake and a very small front grille. Finally, there is no shortage of small LED daytime running lights. In the stand of Stellantis at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2022, the Abarth Classiche 1000 SP will be exhibited alongside the 1956 Abarth 750 Record, 1966 Abarth 1000 SP, 1974 Alfa Romeo Alfetta, 1989 Alfa Romeo SZ, 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT and Lancia Delta HF Integrale from 1994.