.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

} p: empty, p: empty: before {line-height: 0px; margin: 0; padding: 0; font-size: 0! important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]: before, [class*=” flaticon-“]: before, [class^=”flaticon-“]: after, [class*=” flaticon-“]: after {font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color: # 29abef; margin-left: 0px; }

A new one arrives special series of the little bomb Abarth 695this time inspired by the historical one 131 Rallythe car that debuted in 1976 in Group 4, participating in six World Rally Championships (from 1976 to 1981). The new Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally pays homage to the car that has collected 18 victories in international Rally, the three Constructors ‘World Championship titles (1977, 1978 and 1980) and the two Drivers’ titles, that is an FIA Drivers Cup with Markku Alén and a World Drivers Champion with Walter Röhrl.

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, features, performances

The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is a special series that is limited to 695 units worldwide.

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally pays homage to the 1976 131 Rally

It is equipped with the engine 1.4 T-jet which delivers 180 hp of power and a torque of 250 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The maximum speed is 225 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h happens in just 6.7 seconds.

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally on the track

It is also equipped with shock absorbers Koni FSD on both axles and a specific braking system which has, at the front, Brembo calipers in aluminum with 4 pistons and, at the rear, self-ventilated discs of 305 mm and 240 mm.

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally superimposed exhaust and movable spoiler

In the endowment of these limited series there are also the 17 “black alloy wheels with diamond finish and from the system Monza Overlaid Recordthe evolution of the iconic Record Monza exhaust with the four vertically superimposed tailpipes.

Record Monza Superimposed exhaust

There is also standard Variable trim spoileradjustable in 12 positions from 0 to 60 ° which improves cornering stability.

Variable trim spoiler, tiltable from 0 to 60 °

The mobile spoiler first debuted on the 695 70th Anniversary and if tilted at 60 ° at a speed of 200 km / h I increase the downforce up to 42 kg.

Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally as it is inside and out

As for the exterior style, the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is offered with the original two-tone livery glossy three-layer “Blue Rally”, which reinterprets the original color.

The design of this car is also characterized by the “Easter Eggs”that is the form of the 131 Rally engraved on the lower part of the door, on the dashboard in Alcantara and on the headrests of the new seats.

Detail of the Sabelt seat in the cockpit of the 695 Tributo 131 Rally

Inside the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally is characterized by the same shade of blue as the bodywork. The seats Sabelt sports are in fabric with inserts and blue stitching inspired by those of the historic car.

All the photos of the Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Abarth 695 70 ° Anniversario features

👉 New Abarth 695 range

👉 ABARTH price list 👉 Used car ads 695

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK