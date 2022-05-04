40 years after the last official race of theAbarth 131 Rallythe brand of the Stellantis group has decided to pay tribute to her with the launch of the special series Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally, produced in only 695 units and marketed globally. Thus, the spirit of the car that made an entire generation of enthusiasts dream comes back, under new guises.

The new top-of-the-range version is therefore a tribute to Abarth’s racing history. The 695 Tributo 131 Rally is equipped with a 1.4 T-jet engine that delivers 180 HP of power and a torque of 250 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The top speed is 225 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h occurs in just 6.7 seconds. It is also equipped with Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and a specific braking system featuring Brembo 4-piston aluminum calipers at the front and 305 mm and 240 mm self-ventilated discs at the rear.

The equipment is completed by the 17-inch black alloy wheels with diamond finish and the system Monza Overlaid Record, the evolution of the Record Monza exhaust with the four vertically superimposed tailpipes. Also standard Variable trim spoileradjustable in 12 positions from 0 to 60 ° which, according to Abarth, “improves cornering stability and greater reactivity in mixed sections“. For example, with an incline of 60 ° and a speed of 200 km / h, the downforce increases to 42 kilos.

The Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally features the two-tone three-layer glossy Blue Rally livery, which reinterprets the original color in a contemporary key. This is also the first Scorpio car to feature Easter Eggs, that is, little gems of style that designers hide to amaze customers. For example, the silhouette of the 131 Rally engraved on the lower part of the door, on the dashboard in Alcantara and on the headrests of the new seats. Again as regards the exterior, the roof and pillars are in Scorpio Black. The same shade of blue is found on the mirror caps and on some interior details. The monochromatic “Blue Rally” and “Grigio Record” liveries are also available.

Inside, the sporty characterization is confirmed by the seats in Sabelt fabric, with inserts and blue stitching inspired by those of the historic car, but revised in a more current perspective.