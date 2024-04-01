The debut of the new one Abarth 600e is approaching, a few more months and we will know all the details relating to the most powerful Scorpio car ever. It will be revealed in June, but in the meantime the car manufacturer of the Stellantis Group has released other new official images of the model, in its launch version Scorpionissima: in addition to the external design, for the first time the interiorand in relation to them the first technological specifications and more are also made known.

The interior design of Abarth 600e

In fact, we know, for example, that the attention to detail will be almost obsessive, as demonstrated by the presence of Scorpio symbol on the steering wheel or colored stitching. The seats are dedicated and inspired by the world of racing, while returning to the sports steering wheel it features leather and Alcantara inserts. And that's not all: elsewhere we also find a central tunnel equipped with a cover that guarantees greater space for your objects, ambient light designed to enhance the interior and a 10″ NAV radio to manage on-board functions.

Infotainment and performance

Separate mention goes to the infotainment system, which not only features dedicated Abarth graphics but also makes available to the driver performance measurement pages and a section dedicated to activating and deactivating the unmistakable Abarth sound provided by the Sound Generator. Performance chapter: we have known for some time that the new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima will boast a total power of 240 HPno Scorpio production car had ever reached such peaks of power before.

Debut in June

All these new details are added to those already released by Abarth in recent weeks. For example, we know that the new 600e Scorpionissima will be equipped with a self-locking limited differential, to guarantee excellent driving stability, excellent traction and handling, and a set of high-performance tyres, developed in collaboration with the supplier for Formula E with the aim of ensuring maximum grip and, Abarth promises, guaranteeing excellent dynamics in all types of conditions. The launch color of this new model, whose production will be limited to 1,949 exampleswill be the exclusive Hypnotic Purple.