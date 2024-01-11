A few months after the presentation of the 600the version arrives Abarth of the 600. The new electric sports model was born from the collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the division of the automotive group dedicated to racing and racing activities. The second electric Abarth in history will therefore have 240 HP of power and will be developed on the platform Perfo-eCMP, an evolution of the platform for sports applications eCMP.

600 Abarth performance

The electric Abarth 600 was presented as the Most powerful Abarth everequipped with an electric motor from 240 HPself-locking differential developed for electric motors, specifically calibrated suspensions and an upgraded braking system.

Abarth 600 electric prototype test

Inside, it will incorporate technologies derived from Stellantis' experience in Formula E with the DS brand, included tyres exclusive based on electric single-seater competitions, ensuring maximum grip without compromising autonomy and acoustics thanks to a double compound.

Upgraded brake system

The car will also have racing seats enveloping with four different paddings to support various areas of the body. It remains to be confirmed whether the future electric Abarth 600 will adopt the same package 54 kWh batteries of the standard version.

How the electric Abarth 600 will look like

As per Abarth tradition, you can imagine the exteriors more aggressive bumpers, larger side skirts and wheel arches and aerodynamic spoilers. The classic decorative stripe on the doors and the scorpion emblem are also very likely.

Abarth 600 electric prototype Prototype test Prototype test Front headlight Front luminous signature Rear light Brake discs Brake system Self-locking differential Abarth 600 prototype in camouflaged version

Inside, as has already happened for theAbarth 500e and other previous specimens, some can already be imagined carbon and alcantara details throughout the cockpit.

Electric motor sound

To keep the Abarth spirit intact, there will be an artificial engine sound via a sound generator already used on the Abarth 500e. While uprated and true to the original combustion engine, this may not please purists.

Abarth 600 electric rear light prototype

Release date and price

The possible release date of the Abarth 600 could be 2025at a price of approx 50,000 euros. However, the final version may have a different cost and name.

Abarth 600 electric prototype front light signature

Up to now Abarth has limited itself to providing the first images of the camouflaged prototype engaged in development tests and affirming that it will be the most powerful Abarth ever.

The historic Fiat 600 Abarth

The Fiat 600 Abarth is a sports version of the Fiat 600, produced by Abarth from 1957 to 1975. The 600 Abarth was one of the most popular sports cars in Italy and Europe in the 1960s and 1970s.

It was equipped with a 767 cm³ inline four-cylinder engine, upgraded by Abarth. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 40 and 108 HP.

The main versions of the Fiat 600 Abarth:

Fiat 600 Abarth 750: first version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1957 to 1962. The engine delivers 40 HP and the maximum speed is 130 km/h.

first version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1957 to 1962. The engine delivers 40 HP and the maximum speed is 130 km/h. Fiat 600 Abarth 750 TC: more powerful version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1962 to 1964. The engine delivers 52 HP and the maximum speed is 140 km/h.

more powerful version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1962 to 1964. The engine delivers 52 HP and the maximum speed is 140 km/h. Fiat 600 Abarth 850: version with 847 cm³ engine, produced from 1964 to 1971. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 52 and 70 HP.

version with 847 cm³ engine, produced from 1964 to 1971. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 52 and 70 HP. Fiat 600 Abarth 1000: version with 999 cm³ engine, produced from 1967 to 1975. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 85 and 108 HP.

An old FIAT 600 ABARTH prepared by 9000 RPM

Abarth 600 electric prototype photo

VIDEO Test the electric Abarth 500

Abarth 500 electric road and track test video

