Only 150 units for the Belgian market. The family of Abarth 595 widens further with the arrival of the Limited Edition Spa-Francorchamps, a special series designed specifically to pay homage to the famous circuit, temple of motor sports and theater among other things of the Formula 1 world championship. Just to pay homage to this bond, all the new owners of the Abarth 595 Spa-Francorchamps invited to a “Circuit Experience” on the Belgian track that allowed customers to try out the new Scorpion car right on the prestigious European asphalt.

The 595 “Spa-Francorchamps” is available in both sedan and convertible versions. Based on the F595, is equipped with the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust with quadruple tailpipes placed in a vertical orientation. There are three shades available for the bodywork, Rosso Abarth, Giallo Modena and Nero Scorpione with the possibility of combining contrasting colors to embellish bumper inserts, brake calipers and mirror caps. On the sides there are the Abarth stickers while 17-inch wheels with black finish complete the equipment of the Limited Edition, as well as specific badges with the outline of the circuit on the front fenders and on the tailgate.

An element that we also find inside the passenger compartment, with the numbered “Spa-Francorchamps” badge on the dashboard. The passenger compartment is then embellished with red seat belts while the dashboard is dominated by a 7 ”infotainment touchscreen and the Scorpio Mode button on the dashboard. Under the hood of the Abarth 595 Spa-Francorchamps is the 1.4-liter turbo T-Jet engine with 165 HP, the same one that equips the F595 and Turismo. This powertrain is paired with the five-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. The sequential gearbox with paddle on the steering wheel is also available as an option. The choice of the Scorpion in terms of engines is curious, with the Italian car manufacturer that has not opted for the most performing 180 HP solution. The price list of the Abarth 595 Spa-Francorchamps starts at 24,990 euros.