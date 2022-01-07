Fiat does not look at a version more or less of the Abarth 595. But this one is a special one, dedicated to Spa-Francorchamps. The edition is limited to 150 copies and costs 24,950 euros. You not only have the choice between the hatchback and the convertible, but also between a copy in the Nero Scorpione, the Giallo Modena and the Rosso Abarth. Indeed, the black/yellow/red of the Belgian flag. The body colors go hand in hand with the contrasting “Kit Colori” (matching bumper inserts, brake calipers and mirror caps), specific Abarth side decals, 17-inch alloy wheels, a special badge on the boot lid, red seat belts, a numbered decal on the dashboard and the new Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system.

Free Circuit Experience

Technically nothing changes. The Abarth 595 Spa-Francorchamps is also powered by a 1.4 liter turbo petrol that puts 165 hp and 230 Nm on the front wheels. As standard, that T-jet power source is combined with a manual transmission, although you can also opt for the sequential switch option with paddles behind the steering wheel. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 7.3 seconds and the top speed is 218 km/h. Abarth didn’t communicate a lap time at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, so you’ll have to find that out yourself. And that is possible, because the 150 buyers of this Abarth will receive an invitation for an exclusive Circuit Experience on the most beautiful circuit in the world.